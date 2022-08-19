Bandari thrash Rangers in pre-season friendly

Bandari Friday continued their rich preseason form with a 4-1 hiding of Posta Rangers at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi.

The Dockers, who beat non-league side Nation FC 2-0 on Thursday, were too good for their fellow Football Kenya Federation Premier League opponents racing to a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Bandari's new signing James Kinyanjui opened the scoring in the first minute before Chris Ochieng doubled their lead in the 17th minute with a powerful header.

Kenyan international Abdallah Hassan struck in the 42nd minute to give the visitors a deserved 3-0 lead at the interval. New signing Enoch Momanyi was on target in the 73rd minute and there was still time for Posta Rangers' consolation in the 80th minute courtesy of Francis Nambute.

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani was delighted with his team's performance adding that Posta was a worthy opponent despite the huge win.

"We came up against a good side. We are building up towards the start of the season and we hope to carry this form into the new season," said Kimani.

Posta Rangers interim coach Charles Omondi said that his charges were dearly punished for mistakes made in the first half.

"The boys played well but made mistakes that Bandari capitalised on. I am still working on the team and I hope that we bounce back in the upcoming season," said Omondi.

Bandari midfielder Wilberforce Lugogo (left) vies with Posta Rangers defender Elvis Osok during their pre-season friendly match at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on August 19, 2022. Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group

A brilliant solo effort in the first minute saw Kinyanjui weave past Rangers defenders to break the deadlock.

The speedy winger was a constant menace on the left wing and he turned provider in the 17th minute after beating his marker Michael Apudo and crossed for Ochieng to net the second with a solid header.

Apudo almost pulled one back with a long range drive but Bandari custodian Justin Ndikumana saved for a corner.

Hassan scored the third goal for Bandari after tapping in a cutback from the impressive Kinyanjui.

Nambute thought he had given the hosts a dream start to the second half but his header came off the upright.

Substitute Umar Kasumba intercepted a pass from Rangers custodian Kevin Opiyo and fed new signing Momanyi to score his first goal in Bandari colours.

Nambute fianlly got his goal with 10 minutes left but Bandari had already finished the job.

Bandari will continue their pre-season tour of Nairobi with another build-up match against Talanta at Public Service grounds on Saturday.