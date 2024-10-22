Junior Starlets aim to end World Cup campaign with a bang

In Santo Domingo, The Dominican Republic

Kenya’s Junior Starlets have promised to end their maiden appearance at the Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup with a bang when they take on Mexico in their final Group “C” match on Wednesday at the 50-year-old Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The match will kick off at 7pm local time, (2am Thursday, Kenyan time).

“The first two matches were not easy. We knew we were facing strong opponents. We really tried to avoid conceding a lot of goals,” said Kenya captain Elizabeth Ochaka.

“Against Mexico, we respect them and we will give our best as they are a very experienced side,” said Ochaka.

“Fellow Kenyans, thank you for your support, and we promise we shall not disappoint you in this match. Keep believing in us. We will ensure that we do not finish last in the group,” said midfielder Marion Serenge.

Both teams arrived in Santo Domingo on Monday afternoon from Santiago where they were previously based.

Kenya will be playing for pride as they have been mathematically knocked out of the running for a quarter-final place following two straight losses 2-0 to England on Thursday and 3-0 to North Korea on Sunday.

Already qualified North Korea and England will clash at the same time to determine who tops the pool. Mexico, under coach Monica Vergara, are the clear favourites.

The North Americans have appeared in the tournament seven times with their maiden outing coming in 2010 in Trinidad.

The Mexicans’ best performance is reaching the final in 2018 losing 2-1 to giants Spain.

Speaking in Santo Domingo yesterday, Vergara said they have done their homework on the Kenyan side.

"It will be a difficult match for us but we hope to go out there and improve our performance and get the three points if possible.

“We are aware that Kenyans are debutants in this match, but they are the very fast and technical players," Vergara said.

Five of the players in the Mexican team play professional football in the United States. The other players are all active players in the Liga MX Femenil, the top division of women's football in Mexico.

On the Kenyan side, only striker Valarie Nekesa, a student at Madira Girls High School in Vihiga County, and captain Ochaka of defending champions Kenya Police Bullets have featured in the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League (FKF-WPL).

The rest of the players have only featured in school games.

"We have experienced how football is played in the World Cup. Mexico’s style of play and ours is very different. They do more short passes, but for us, we play long balls that cost us, as we were not confident enough with the ball. Lesson learned," said Susan Akoth formerly with Gor Mahia Queens.