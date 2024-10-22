Kenya U-17 coach demands more effort in talent development

In Santa Domingo, the Dominican Republic

Kenya Women Under-17 national team’s head coach, Mildred Cheche, has stressed the importance of investing in talent development for success in future international football competitions.

Cheche made the remarks after Kenya lost 3-0 to two-time champions North Korea in their second Group ‘C’ match in the ongoing 2024 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup. The match was played in Cibao Stadium in the Dominican Republic’s second-biggest City Santiago.

On Thursday, Kenya lost its first Group ‘C’ match 2-0 to England, a team that reached the quarterfinal stage of the 2018 tournament edition.

“We carry valuable lessons home to work on our weaknesses for future competitions. Although we prepared well, our team lacks the consistency of retaining players over time, unlike our opponents who have played together for years, enhancing their performance. We need to focus on building talent for future competitions,” Cheche said.

Junior Starlets coach Mildred Cheche says she's proud of the team's charges despite second loss in Fifa Under-17 World Cup pic.twitter.com/6IsLMH5pPj — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) October 21, 2024

For the match against North Korea, Chehe made one change in the squad that played against England , starting Velma Awuor instead of 17-year-old Lindey Weey Atieno.

North Korea cashed in on Kenya’s defensive weaknesses, So Ryun-Gyong scoring in the eighth and 11th minutes of the match. North Korea dominated the match, pulling 26 attacks, seven on target, compared to three for Kenya, with only one on goal.

North Korea’s third goal came in the 83rd minute when striker Ri Kuk-Hyang headed in a corner taken by Choe Rim-Jong. Kenyan midfielder Rebbeca Odato will miss her team’s second match against Mexico after accumulating two yellow cards.

As things stand, Kenya and Mexico have been eliminated from the competition following two defeats. North Korea and England are through to the quarterfinals.

In the other Group ‘C’ match played on Monday night, 10-man England defeated Mexico 4-2 to reach the quarter-finals. North Korea now top Group ‘C’ on six points, same as England who are second on goal difference.

Kenya faces Mexico in their final Group ‘C’ match on Thursday at 2am (Kenyan time) at Cibao Stadium

“We will fight for three points against Mexico so that we don’t go home empty-handed, and we are going to do our best,” Cheche added.