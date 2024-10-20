Kenya fall to North Korea in second U-17 World Cup tie

Kenya’s Junior Starlets suffered their second defeat in the 2024 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic on Monday night, losing 3- 0 to two-time champions North Korea.

As expected, North Korea dominated the Group “C” match held at Cibao Stadium in Santiago.

Debutants Kenya failed to register a goal attempt in the first half and much like in their 2-0 loss to England’s Young Lioness on Thursday, they struggled to string passes.

Midfielder Ro Ryu Gyong's quick brace in the first half put North Korea on the path to their second win of the tournament and a place in the quarterfinals after they hammered Mexico 4-1 on Thursday.

Captain Ri Kuk Hyang scored North Korea’s third goal late in the second half.

The 2006 and 2016 champions took a deserved lead in the seventh minute when Gyong scored from close range.

Just two minutes later, the midfielder doubled the former champions' advantage with a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

In the sixth minute, Kenya had a rare push forward through Marion Serenge and Valerie Nekesa but that effort bore no fruit.

North Korea would have put the game beyond the Junior Starlets' reach in the 23rd minute, but Ho Kyong headed over the crossbar from inside the box. Kenya again survived in the 36th minute when Jon II Chong's curve hit the crossbar, with goalkeeper Velma Abwire beaten.

Kenya improved significantly in the second half as they prevented North Korea from creating clear scoring chances.

Coach Mildred Cheche moved to improve her side’s display with the introduction of Sakwa Kweyu, Susan Akoth, and Kimberly Akinyi for Rebecca Odato, Lornah Faith and Nekesa respectively. Kenya survived in the 81st minute when the ball hit the crossbar after goalkeeper Abwire parried a powerful drive from substitute Pak Ok I.

Three minutes later, Abwire made another save when she punched wide Kyong Yong’s attempt.