Homeboyz start Mozzart Cup title defence against Solian

Champions Kakamega Homeboyz launch their FKF Mozzart Cup title defence against Division Two side Solian City away in the round of 32.

Tusker, who lost to Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in last year’s final, will start their campaign against Bumbani Stars which participates in the Coast Regional League.

This as according to the draw for the Sh20-million national knock-out tournament that was done Wednesday in Nairobi.

Action kicks off on February 24. Big wigs Gor Mahia have been paired against Denmark, while fellow giants AFC Leopards are drawn against PAC University.

Some 38 clubs were drawn, 14 from the FKF Premier League, six from the National Super League clubs, four from Division One and 14 regional. Winners will represent the country in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

Before the round of 32, six matches involving 12 clubs will be played in the preliminary round.

Winners will walk away with Sh2 million prize money, runners up Sh1 million, third placed team Sh700,000 and Sh500,000 for the fourth placed finisher.

FKF Secretary-General Barry Otieno thanked Mozzart Bet for sponsoring the tournament and exuded confidence that this year's competition will be more successful.

“I want to thank Mozzart Bet for being our partners and we expect this season's cup to be more interesting. On behalf of the federation, let me thank the clubs which will be participating because without them you don’t have commercial partners which get value for this competition,” said Otieno.

Mozzart Bet Country Manager Sasa Krneta is hoping that a lower-tier club wins this year’s edition.

“We signed a contract for three years and we are into the second year where we expect a very successful competition. We are investing in football and cooperating with FKF and the Ministry of Sports to help grow grassroots football by sponsoring this competition,” said Krneta.

Round of 32 Fixtures

(Vegpro vs Kenya Police) v (Wisdom Soccer Academy vs Posta Rangers)

(Al Azizia vs Luanda Villa) v (Eldoro Sports Club Villa vs Mombasa Stars)

(Marafiki vs FC Talanta) v (Bungoma Stars vs Bandari)

Silibwet v Sofapaka

Shalimar v Shabana

PAC University v AFC Leopards

Compel Sports Club v Kajiado

Zetech Titans v Mara Sugar

Karatina Homeboyz v Bidco United

MOFA v KCB

Solian City v Kakamega Homeboyz

Bumbani Stars v Tusker

Bomachoge Borabu v SS Assad

Denmark v Gor Mahia

Harvest of Hope Africa v Ulinzi Stars