Homeboyz start Mozzart Cup title defence against Solian
What you need to know:
Champions Kakamega Homeboyz launch their FKF Mozzart Cup title defence against Division Two side Solian City away in the round of 32.
Tusker, who lost to Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in last year’s final, will start their campaign against Bumbani Stars which participates in the Coast Regional League.
This as according to the draw for the Sh20-million national knock-out tournament that was done Wednesday in Nairobi.
Action kicks off on February 24. Big wigs Gor Mahia have been paired against Denmark, while fellow giants AFC Leopards are drawn against PAC University.
Some 38 clubs were drawn, 14 from the FKF Premier League, six from the National Super League clubs, four from Division One and 14 regional. Winners will represent the country in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.
Before the round of 32, six matches involving 12 clubs will be played in the preliminary round.
Winners will walk away with Sh2 million prize money, runners up Sh1 million, third placed team Sh700,000 and Sh500,000 for the fourth placed finisher.
FKF Secretary-General Barry Otieno thanked Mozzart Bet for sponsoring the tournament and exuded confidence that this year's competition will be more successful.
“I want to thank Mozzart Bet for being our partners and we expect this season's cup to be more interesting. On behalf of the federation, let me thank the clubs which will be participating because without them you don’t have commercial partners which get value for this competition,” said Otieno.
Mozzart Bet Country Manager Sasa Krneta is hoping that a lower-tier club wins this year’s edition.
“We signed a contract for three years and we are into the second year where we expect a very successful competition. We are investing in football and cooperating with FKF and the Ministry of Sports to help grow grassroots football by sponsoring this competition,” said Krneta.
Round of 32 Fixtures
(Vegpro vs Kenya Police) v (Wisdom Soccer Academy vs Posta Rangers)
(Al Azizia vs Luanda Villa) v (Eldoro Sports Club Villa vs Mombasa Stars)
(Marafiki vs FC Talanta) v (Bungoma Stars vs Bandari)
Silibwet v Sofapaka
Shalimar v Shabana
PAC University v AFC Leopards
Compel Sports Club v Kajiado
Zetech Titans v Mara Sugar
Karatina Homeboyz v Bidco United
MOFA v KCB
Solian City v Kakamega Homeboyz
Bumbani Stars v Tusker
Bomachoge Borabu v SS Assad
Denmark v Gor Mahia
Harvest of Hope Africa v Ulinzi Stars
Nyamira Super Eagles v Kariobangi Sharks