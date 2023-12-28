Homa Bay crowned Eliud Owalo Super Cup champions

Homa Bay Combined on Thursday emerged champions of the inaugural Eliud Owalo Super Cup after beating Kisumu Combined 4-2 on post-match penalties at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium Mamboleo, Kisumu.

The highly contested clash was attended by ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, who was accompanied by a host of politicians from the Nyanza region.

The two teams had played to a barren draw in the normal and extra time forcing penalties to decide the winner.

For being champions, the Eliud Owalo Foundation awarded Homa Bay Sh400,000 and trophy, while Kisumu walked home with a Sh300,000.

"I'm very happy we won this tournament. I'm overjoyed that a lot of talent has been churned out from this tournament. Now as coaches, we have to come together and ensure they don't go to waste," said Homa Bay coach Mark Nyamache.

His opposite number Charles Odera was disappointed not to have lifted the crown, but was happy with the talents identified.

"We have lost on home soil but as a coach what I have taken home is the talent that was on display. We should ensure these talents are incorporated into various leagues," said Odera.

Earlier, Siaya Combined clinched the third spot with a 2-1 triumph over 10-man Migori Combined at the same venue.

George Odhiambo's goal for Migori in the 10th minute was canceled by John Omondi's goal for Siaya before halftime. Migori faced a setback when captain Robert Ouma received his marching orders in the 67th minute and 10 minutes later Vincent Othuondo sealed the victory for Siaya after converting a free kick outside the box.

Siaya received Sh200,000, while Migori got Sh100,000.

Twenty two players were scouted from the tournament and will face 20-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League Champions Gor Mahia on Saturday at Nyilima Grounds in Rarieda from 3pm.