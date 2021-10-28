Holders Man City knocked out of League Cup

Said Benrahma

West Ham United's Algerian midfielder Said Benrahma (centre) celebrates with teammates after he scores his penalty in the shoot-out to put West Ham through in the English League Cup round of 16 match against Manchester City at The London Stadium in east London on October 27, 2021. West Ham won the penalty shoot-out 5-3 after the game finished 0-0.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Liverpool will now fancy their chances of winning the League Cup for the first time in nine years, but had to overcome a poor start to win 2-0 at Preston.
  • The Reds had scored 30 goals in eight previous away games this season, but a much-changed side from Jurgen Klopp failed to hit the heights of Sunday's famous 5-0 win at Manchester United.

London

