Harambee Stars keeper among nine Bandari signings

Bandari has signed nine players in a bid to bolster their squad for the second leg of Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Top of the list is Harambee Stars goalkeeper Bryne Omondi who has joined from KCB.

"Bandari shows a lot of promise, a promise of titles and ambition. We are here to dominate, both locally and internationally," said Omondi.

Also joining Bandari from the bankers is striker Francis Kahiro.

"The plans going on here at Bandari show promise, and I am glad to be one of the catalysts propelling the team toward a bright future," offered Kahiro.

Other signings include goalkeeper Abdulrahman Mwinyi from Mombasa Elites and Mohamed Barisa from Nzoia Sugar.

Three players have earned promotion to the senior team from the youth ranks namely 18-year-old Izzadin Ramadhan, 16-year-old David Wanyama and 17-year-old Willy Gitama.

David Sakwa joins from Kimilili United while Hamisi Mwaphalu has been signed after impressing the technical bench during a friendly match between Bandari and a select team from Rashid Abdallah Super Cup.

Head coach John Baraza said the new arrivals will help the club finish the league strongly.

"Having youth players in our plans secures our future, while the new experienced players will ensure that the team continues to grow. I take this opportunity to welcome them all, they have shown exceptional talent, and I am confident they will fit right in and propel us further," said Baraza.