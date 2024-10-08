Harambee Stars fine-tune for 2025 Afcon qualifiers clash with Lions  

Kenya’s Harambee Stars will hold their final home training session Wednesday before travelling for their back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nation of Nations in preparation for the first leg of their Group “J” qualifiers against Cameroon.

The Stars will clash with the Indomitable Lions at the Omnisports Stadium, Yaounde from 5pm local time (7pm Kenyan time on Friday with the reverse fixture at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala three days later behind closed doors.

Kenya coach Engin Firat named a 28-man provisional squad that reported to camp on Friday.

Harambee Stars, sitting pretty on top of the group, have been boosted by the return of captain Michael Olunga, who missed their last two Afcon qualifiers injured.

While the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has not revealed the team’s travel itinerary to the Central African nation, reports indicate that they will fly out on Thursday in a chartered flight.

Kenya, aiming to qualify for African finals for the first time since the 2019 edition in Egypt, will be looking to maintain their top spot in the pool.

The East Africans have amassed four points, similar to the Indomitable Lions, while Zimbabwe and Namibia follow in that order with two and zero points respectively.

After opening their campaign with a barren draw against Zimbabwe at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on September 6, Harambee Stars defeated Namibia 2-1 at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa four days later.

Speaking after their training session on Monday, experienced midfielder Teddy Akumu of Iranian side Kheybar said the team is brimming with confidence ahead of the encounter with the Lions.

“Our confidence and morale is very high. These two matches are crucial and I believe that if we remain focused and give our best, we will get a good result,” said Akumu.

Attacking midfielder Austine Odhiambo remains a doubt for the two matches after he picked up a knee injury in training on Friday.

The Gor Mahia man, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023/24 FKF Premier League, is among the star players in the squad.

Kenya have never beaten Cameroon in international football. The two sides have met eight times, with Cameroon winning four times, while the other four matches have ended in draws.

They last met on January 9, 2010, in a friendly match in Nairobi with Cameroon winning 3-1. Cameroon’s coach Marc Brys has named a 24-man squad for the two matches.

Save for goalkeeper Simon Omossola, the rest of the players ply their trade outside Africa. Omossola plays for St Eloi Lupopo in the Democratic Republic of Congo.