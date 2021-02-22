Gor Mahia risk Caf ban after assaulting match referee

Zamiban Super League side Napsa Stars have called on the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to take disciplinary action on Gor Mahia after they attacked the match referee at end of the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup play-off on Sunday at Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa made history by qualifying for the group stage for the first time after eliminating Gor 3-2 on aggregate. They won the first leg 1-0 on February 14 at Nyayo National Stadium with Sunday's tie ending 2-2.

Gor Mahia players disputed a 94th minute penalty awarded to the hosts after Charles Momanyi's hard tackle on Napsa striker Emmanuel Mayuka. Led by skipper Kenneth Muguna, K'Ogalo players charged at South African referee Lebalang Mokete, who had pointed to the spot.

After their cries fell on deaf ears, Mayuka stepped up to slot home the penalty to level the scores at 2-2 on the day and 3-2 on aggregate in their favour. Moments later, the final whistle blew and as Napsa Stars players celebrated, their Gor counterparts charged at the referee over what they termed as 'stolen victory'.

Video footage seen by Nation Sport shows Gor players manhandling the referee, who was rescued by the Zambian security officers, an incident which Napsa has condemned as unprofessional and archaic.

Nation Sport has also confirmed that Gor players broke down lockers in the dressing room as they vented their anger on the late goal that denied them the chance to get to the group stage for the first time in three years.

"It was disgraceful and unsporting behaviour from Gor Mahia. We hope the match commissioner captured all that happened in his report and Caf should act on this. We are ready to provide more evidence on this," said a statment from Napsa media officer Gwen Chipasula.

"There was a lot of damage in our dressing room amounting to a lot of money, whose process of getting its worth is ongoing. That was not professional and it shows they don't have respect for football and their careers. We never expected such and would have not acted that way even if we were to lose in Nairobi by such a margin," Chipasula added.

Zamalek 1984

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola, who was part of the travelling party, however said the result was fair, but claimed the commotion at the end of the game was caused by fans invading the pitch.

“Our players were injured and the dressing room damages they are talking about were not done by our team. It was commotion everywhere, but as a club we can’t justify or entertain unsporting behavior,” Ochola told Nation Sport.

“Our focus is now on the league and we won’t lodge any appeal on the referee's conduct. It was a fair game and we lost fairly albeit the post-match incidents," he added.

Ochola clarified that is club chairman Ambrose Rachier and himself, who chartered the plane and not club patron Raila Odinga, as earlier reports indicated.

The incident was reminiscent of the one which took place when Gor Mahia were playing Egyptians giant Zamalek in the first round of the same competition in 1984.

K’Ogalo players attacked the referee and George Otieno ‘’Solo’’ tore the red card issued to Abbas Magongo for a nasty tackle on a Zamalek player.

Caf suspended six Gor players – Abbey Nassur, George Otieno ‘Solo’, Abbas Khamis Magongo, George Onyango ‘Fundi’, Peter Otieno ‘Bassanga’ and Abdallah Shebe as well as coach Len Julians.