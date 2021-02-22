Gor Mahia risk Caf ban after assaulting match referee

Gor Mahia's Charles Momanyi (centre) vies for the ball with Napsa Stars goalkeeper Philip Banda (left) during their Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg match at Nyayo National Stadium on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation Sport has also confirmed that Gor players broke down lockers in the dressing room as they vented their anger on the late goal that denied them the chance to get to the group stage for the first time in three years.
  • "It was disgraceful and unsporting behaviour from Gor Mahia. We hope the match commissioner captured all that happened in his report and Caf should act on this. We are ready to provide more evidence on this," said a statment from Napsa media officer Gwen Chipasula.

Zamiban Super League side Napsa Stars have called on the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to take disciplinary action on Gor Mahia after they attacked the match referee at end of the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup play-off on Sunday at Heroes National Stadium in Lusaka.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Odoh, Chinhoi share lead at Karen course

  2. Abdul Sidi: Top rally crew official Dhamu dies at home

  3. KPA teams begin new basketball league season with away wins

  4. PRIME Tougher test awaits Kenya Morans in Afrobasket finals

  5. Why Nakuru Rally success is a good lesson for upcoming events

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.