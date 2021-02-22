Confed Cup: Noble takes Enyimba to group draw, unlucky Gor out

Gor Mahia's Alpha Onyango (right) vies for the ball with Napa Stars' Dickson Chapa during their Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg match at Nyayo Stadium on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gor were written off after losing at home to NAPSA Stars of Zambia, but led 2-1 in Lusaka entering stoppage time and were poised to win the tie on away goals.  
  • However, NAPSA won a penalty in the 96th minute which Emmanuel Mayuka converted for his fourth CAF goal this season and a 2-2 draw meant overall defeat for Gor.

Johannesburg

