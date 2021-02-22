Troubled Gor Mahia dumped out of Caf Confed Cup

Gor Mahia's Alpha Onyango (right) vies for the ball with Napa Stars' Dickson Chapa during their Caf Confederation Cup play-off first leg match at Nyayo Stadium on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gor seemed to be heading for victory before Emmanuel Mayuka's 94th penalty gave the hosts the advantage and they held on to clinch a place in the group stages.

Gor Mahia on Sunday missed the chance to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup group stages after a 2-2 draw away to Zambia's Napsa Stars saw them knocked out 3-2 on aggregate.

