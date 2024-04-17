Gor Mahia release ticketing info for 'Mashemeji' derby

Gor Mahia have announced the gate charges for the "Mashemeji" derby set for Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

The club’s vice chairman Francis Wasuna told Nation Sport on Wednesday that the VIP tickets will retail at Sh1,000 each while regular tickets will be going for Sh300.

Tickets for the match set to kick-off at 3pm will be sold manually by Big Brothers event and ticketing firm.

Wasuna said the firm will announce the selling points of the tickets.

He said Gor delayed releasing the information since they were yet to sign the contract with Sports Kenya, allowing the team to host the match at the facility.

The contract, Wasuna said, was signed on Wednesday.

“The agreement we had with Sports Kenya was verbal. We had to wait to sign the contract to be sure that we now have the venue,” said Wasuna.

Gor had initially planned to host the fixture at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday since Sports Kenya had in November last year banned them from using its venues for their home matches.

Nyayo National Stadium will host the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour event - Absa Kip Keino Classic - on Saturday.

Sports Kenya banned K’Ogalo from using their facilities after a section of their supporters destroyed property at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani, on November 11 last year.

The chaos erupted after newcomers Murang’a Seal held Gor to a 1-1 draw in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match.

In the first leg encounter that Gor won 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani, on October 7 last year, hosts Leopards pocketed Sh2.8 million in gate collection.

Ingwe charged Sh1,000 for VVIP tickets while VIP tickets sold at Sh500. The regular tickets were going for Sh300 each.