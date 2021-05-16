Gor Mahia pick crucial win against stubborn City Stars

Gor Mahia captain Karim Abdul celebrates

Gor Mahia midfielder Karim Abdul celebrates with teammate Kenneth Muguna (10) after scoring during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nairobi City Stars at Utalli grounds in Nairobi on May 16, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Burkinabe midfielder Karim Abdul scored the lone goal in the 31st minute after Clifton Miheso's intended cross cannonned off the left upright and fell kindly for the diminutive forward to score into an empty net
  • City Stars striker Eric Ombija was sent off in the 74th minute for an off the ball incident where he appeared to have swung his elbow at Gor defender Frank Odhiambo's face
  • City Stars' coach Sanjin Allagic moved to improve his attack by introducing former Gor man Nicholas Kipkirui for Maloba in the 64th minute

Gor Mahia Sunday edged Nairobi City Stars 1-0 at Utalii grounds to resume Football Kenya Federation Premier League action with a win. 

