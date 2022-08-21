Gor Mahia lift suspension of 10 players

Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinistry has revealed that the 10 players who were suspended by the club due to gross misconduct have resumed training after being forgiven by the management.

The Irish man told Nation Sport that his focus is now on improving the standards of football in the team and winning more silverware during his stint with the 19-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions.

“The suspended players are all back in the team,” said McKinistry.

The K’Ogalo management suspended the players on August 4 after they went on strike lamenting on being paid half of their salaries in July.

Among the players who were punished are forward George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo, Dennis Ng’ang’a, Boniface Omondi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’ Ernest Wendo, Benson Omalla, John Ochieng and Austin Odhiambo.

They were given seven days to show cause for their action. However, the 37- year-old tactician didn’t elaborate on the process which led to the players being readmitted to the team.

On the transfer embargo put on the club by Fifa, the tactician said he is ready to use available players until January when he will assess gaps after the new season kicks off, then reinforce the squad once the ban is lifted.

“As a head coach, the three key areas where I can have a big impact is on recruitment strategy, improvement of existing players and setting high standards. Obviously the ability to launch our transfer strategy is something that we have to be patient with until January,” added McKinistry, who was appointed on July 29.

He revealed that there is a massive talent which has been displayed by the youth team players and plans to promote some of them to the senior team.

“The young players have competed well thus far. As such, some will stay with the first team, whilst others will return to the youth group and continue to be monitored with a view to giving them more opportunities so as to prove themselves in the future,” he asserted.

K’Ogalo have been going on with their preseason training sessions at Camp Toyoyo grounds with just three weeks before the new FKF-PL season kicks off on September 10.