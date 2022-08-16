What next for the 10 suspended Gor Mahia players?

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is expected to return to the country on August 24 to continue managing the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side currently in pre-season ahead of the September 10 league kick-off.

Their arch rivals Gor Mahia are also expected to resume training on Wednesday even as the fate of the 10 players, who were suspended by the club recently for missing training sessions, is also set to be determined

A number of players from the youth team have been integrated to the senior team.

K’Ogalo is expected to continue with its pre-season training sessions in Nairobi unlike the past where they have toured Nyanza to engage in a series of friendly matches.

Despite an extended sabbatical leave in his native Belgium, Leopards Secretary General Gilbert Andugu has maintained that Aussems has been in contact with his technical bench, and assured the fans that the 59-year tactician would return to the Den before the new season.

The former Simba Sports Club coach had earlier been scheduled to return at the weekend, but his flight was deferred to August 24 until the conclusion of the General Elections.

“I want to assure our fans that Aussems is not going anywhere and remains part and parcel of the team. He is still part of our plans ahead of the new season, contrary to reports from various quarters,” said Andugu.

“We accessed the political temperatures in the country and deemed it fit that Aussems join us on August 24. In fact, he is the one who is advising the management on the issues concerning the team ahead of the tentative kick-off of the national league on August 27,” said Andugu.

“We need all the players who have been an integral part of the team. Their services will be more vital and especially during this time when the team is angling to win the title that has been elusive since 1998,” added Andugu.

Aussems has been on holiday in Europe since the end of last season with Ingwe fans left guessing whether he will rejoin the team.

In another development, the club’s chairman Dan Shikanda has urged the team’s faithful to remain calm despite the transfer ban issued to the club by Fifa until January 2023.

Shikanda said his office is hoping to resolve the matter with Fifa to enable the club to recruit players.

Leopards was barred from signing players after the club failed to meet a 45-day window deadline issued to the club to settle Sh1.8 million they owed Rwandan international Vincent Habamahoro.