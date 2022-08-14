Gor player Odhiambo demands apology from club official

Gor Mahia’s centre forward George “Blackberry” Odhiambo has demanded an apology from an official of his club for tainting his image.

Odhiambo, who did not name the official, Sunday told Nation Sport said it was unfair of the official to accuse him of being the ringleader of a go-slow at the club that has led to suspension of 10 players for missing training without permission.

On August 4, Nation Sport reported that 19-time Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia suspended 10 players for absconding training.

The club subsequently issued the players with letters of suspension.

“If indeed the official is sure of what he said at the time, then why didn’t he go on record? The said official should come out and apologise to me,” Odhiambo said.

“But it should be known that after we had attended a training at Camp Toyoyo grounds before the team travelled to Mombasa to play Coast Combined last month, our team captain Philemon Otieno assembled all the players in the presence of the team manager and we discussed the issue of salaries.

At the forum, all players shared their predicaments as far as salaries are concerned. It’s therefore unfair for the official to zero down on me. The comments will affect my brand.

Even if there was a club interested in signing me in the future, the club would have second thoughts after comments made about me, so I want the official to come out and clear my name,” the Kenyan international added.

Gor Mahia beat Coast Combined 1-0 at the Ronald Ngala Stadium in Mombasa a fortnight ago in the friendly match organised to mark the unveiling of the stadium funded by Mvita Constituency Development Funds.

After a short spell at Tusker FC, the 29-year-old Odhiambo rejoined the record Kenyan champions this year on a two-year deal that comes to an end next year in December.

“On Saturday, the 10 players who had been suspended by the club met at the chairman’s office in Upper Hill, where we also met the club officials separately. The officials agreed to pay our salaries before Tuesday. If they do, we will resume training. For now, we will wait and see,” said Odhiambo.

The suspended players are the evergreen Odhiambo, Dennis Ng’ang’a, Boniface Omondi, Alpha Onyango, Sydney Ochieng’ Ernest Wendo, Benson Omalla, John Ochieng, and Austin Odhiambo.

Gor is still serving a Fifa transfer ban for failing to pay salary arrears to their former players. The ban ends in January.

Gor will launch their title campaign in the new season against Ulinzi next month at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.