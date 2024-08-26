Gor Mahia legend ‘Sonyi’ calls for ‘total football’ to tame Egyptian foes

Gor Mahia’s legendary player, Maurice ‘Sonyi’ Ochieng’ has urged Kenyan teams to be wary of mischief and play-acting when they play Egyptian opponents in Africa’s top club football competitions.

Gor Mahia will host Africa’s most successful club, Al Ahly of Egypt, in the second preliminary round of Africa’s premier club football tournament, the Caf Champions League, on September 13, before traveling to Egypt for the reverse fixture one week later.

During the same period, Kenya Police FC will play Egypt’s Zamalek in the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Zamalek are five-time Caf Champions League winners, and have won the Caf Confederation Cup twice.

Ahead of their African sojourn, ‘Sonyi’ has urged Gor Mahia and Kenya Police FC to beware of play-acting which he says is common among teams from North Africa.

Recalling the second-round match of the 1984 Caf Champions League against Zamalek that prompted a two-year ban on Gor’s six key players and coach Lens Julians following a scuffle, Ochieng’ urged Kenyan players to exercise self discipline in the matches.

Julians and the six players were handed the heavy punishment for accosting the match referee after the official sent off one of Gor’s players, and awarded Zamalek a penalty.

Gor was also banned from continental competitions for two years.

“Their (north African teams’) dirty antics are known. They will try to provoke their opponents to be punished by the referee. As a team, you do now want to lose a player in such a crucial match. Staying calm and discipline will be very crucial for Gor Mahia and Kenya Police FC players,” the former Kenyan international said, urging the Kenyan teams to mark their opponents tightly whenever they lose the ball.

The away goal rule made the difference between Gor and Esperance in the 1987 Africa Cup Winners Cup (Mandela Cup) final.

Ochieng’ urged the Kenyan teams to perform strongly away, and to score at least an away goal.

The retired player recalled that during his time as a player, Gor Mahia would carry food and drinks for the players to last the whole period of their stay abroad for away matches.

That often spared the players acts of food poisoning targetting their players, or instances of players having a running stomach on match days.

Ochieng’ said Gor Mahia mostly carried roast meat and chicken, drinking water, and maize flour to foreign assignments. The club would also travel with a cook to prepare the food.

When they play Egyptian opponents next month, Gor Mahia and Kenya Police will likely miss the crucial home support since Caf only cleared Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi to host the first preliminary round of the African club football competitions.

Kenya lacks a stadium that meets international standards. While Nyayo National Stadium is expected to be closed in September for a major facelift, Kasarani Stadium is already undergoing renovation in preparation for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

In the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League matches, Gor hammered Al Merreikh Bentiu of South Sudan 5-1 on Sunday for a 5-2 aggregate win. Kenya Police FC gunned down Ethiopian Coffee 1-0 on aggregate in the Confederation Cup.

Ochieng’, who was Gor’s assistant coach, when the team lifted the 1987 Africa Cup Winners Cup, said the two Kenyan clubs should stay united, prepare adequately, and maintain discipline during the match and play tactfully.

“What will make the difference is how they prepare for the matches, and how they execute their game plan,” said the 76-year-old retired Harambee Stars’ striker who lives in his place of birth Seme in Kisumu County.

Ochieng’ said the management of the two Kenyan clubs should put players in residential training camp at least one week before match days “to help them stay focused.”

Ochieng' advised the two teams’ players to remain united and play as a team, warning them of the dangerous Egyptian attackers. He advocates for “total football” where players attack and defend as a team to tame tough North African opponents.

The 26-goal league record that Ochieng' set with Gor Mahia in 1976 is yet to be broken.

Al Ahly is among the highly-ranked teams which were exempted from the first preliminary round of the 2024/2025 Champions League.

Founded on April 24, 1907, the club has won a record 44 Egyptian League titles and is the most successful in Africa, with an impressive 12 Caf Champions League titles, having won in 1982, 1987, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2020, 2021, 2023 and this year.

Al Ahly were named Caf Club of the 20th Century and have participated in the prestigious Fifa Club World Cup nine times, taking the bronze medal on four occasions.

On the other hand, Zamalek have won the Egyptian league title 14 times, and are regular campaigners in Caf tournaments.