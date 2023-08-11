Gor, Homeboyz clash in Charity Shield

Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz Saturday clash in the Charity Shield at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Charity Shield is the traditional curtain raiser pitting last season's league champions against the cup holders.

Last season, Gor won a record-extending 20th league title while Homeboyz won the domestic cup competition.

While Gor will miss out on the Caf Champions League this season after failing to meet Club Licensing requirements, Homeboyz will represent the country in Caf Confederation Cup.

Gor, who will be looking to capitalise on home advantage, have been in fine form during their pre-season build-up matches beating Bidco United twice 2-1 and 2-0, while Homeboyz toured Uganda where they lost 2-0 to KCCCA at MTN Stadium last weekend.

“The players are high-spirited and ready for the show and the team will be out to extent the unbeaten record. So far it’s been okay. The boy’s morale is much higher than I expected and they are ready to go,” said Gor coach Jonathan McKinstry.

Homeboyz coach Odhiambo has vowed to pick from where they left last season.

“The players have worked hard to reach this far and are really up for the challenge. We have prepared well and want to kick off the season with silverware by beating Gor Mahia on Saturday. Mentally, the guys are good.

“It won’t be an easy game, but the squad is capable of winning. The key to success in this match will be maintaining focus throughout and avoid mistakes we made against KCCCA," he remarked.

Should Homeboyz win the Charity Shield, it will be the third time in three meetings that they have emerged victorious over K’Ogalo this year.