Kakamega Homeboyz draw Al Hilal in Caf Confederation Cup

Domestic cup winners Kakamega Homeboyz will face Libyan side Al Hilal Bengazi in the preliminary stage of the 2023/24 Caf Confederation Cup.

Should Abana ba Ingoo overcome the Libyan side in the two-legged clash, they will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the next round.

Homeboyz qualified for their maiden continental club tournament after edging out Tusker 1-0 in the final of Mozzart Bet Cup at Kasarani on July 1.

The Kakamega based side will be the only team representing Kenya in the Caf competitions next season after league champions Gor Mahia was locked out of the Caf Champions League due to a pay tussle with three of its former players.

Gor lodged an appeal with the federation which revoked its licence costing them a spot in the premier contiental club continental.

The club also wrote to Caf and Fifa after clearing the monies owed to Adama Keita, Jules Ulimwengu and Sando Sando Yangay, but were yet to get a response by the time the draw were being held.

Homeboyz will be at home in the first leg to be played between September 15 to 17, while the second leg will take place between September 29 and October 1.

Al Hilal Bengazi are not new to Kenyan opposition, having faced Ulinzi Stars and Gor Mahia.

K'Ogalo drew with the Libyan giants 1-1 in a friendly match in 2019. Ulinzi however knocked them out of the Caf Confederation Cup per-liminary round in 2017 beating them 5-4 on post-match penalties after 2-2 draw at the end of both legs.

Al Hilal Bengazi hosts its matches at the 10,000 seater Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, Benghazi.

Kakamega Homeboyz Cleophas Shimanyula said his team is ready to shock heavyweights in the competition.

"Now we know our opponent and we shall enhance our preparations. Homeboyz will make the country proud by winning ts matches at every stage of the competition," said Shimanyula.

"Even if we were handed giants or more experienced teams in the competition at this stage, we would still put on a lot of effort," added Shimanyula.