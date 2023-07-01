Kakamega Homeboyz beat Tusker to win Mozzart Bet Cup

Kakamega Homeboyz on Saturday qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in their history after edging out Tusker 1-0 in the MozzartBet Cup final at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Experienced forward Kevin Amwayi, 34, bagged the lone goal in the 73rd minute with a ferocious volley that gave Tusker custodian Brian Bwire no chance.

Kakamega Homeboyz forward Kevin Amwayi celebrates scoring the opening goal during their Mozzart Bet Cup final against Tusker at Moi International Stadium, Kasarani on July 1, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Homeboyz went home with the glittering trophy, medals and Sh2 million prize from the tournament sponsors MozzartBet.

Tusker on the other hand got Sh1 million for finishing as runners up while AFC Leopards, who beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in the third-place playoff earlier on at the same venue, bagged Sh750,000. The soldiers were awarded Sh500,000.

This was the first time Homeboyz were winning the domestic cup since they were promoted to the top flight in 2013.

The last time Homeboyz came close to lifting a big trophy was in the 2021/22 season when they finished second in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League. That season, they lost the league on the final day to Tusker on goal difference.

Tusker on the other hand were chasing their fifth domestic cup after winning it 1975, 1989, 1993 and 2016.

The loss to Homeboyz was the latest disappointment Tusker after losing the FKF-PL title by a point to Gor Mahia last weekend.

The brewers will now not be featuring in continental assignment for the first 2020 in two years after representing Kenya in the Caf Champions League in the past two seasons.

In the journey to the lifting the trophy, Homeboyz eliminated Gor Mahia in the Mozzart Bet Cup round of 16 on April 2 then thrashed Kariobangi Sharks 6-1 in the quarter-finals on April 30.

The Kakamega-based side knocked out AFC Leopards 2-1 on May 20 in the semi-finals before downing Tusker in the final.

Homeboyz were the better team in the first half but wasted many chances.

Just eight minutes into the match, Homeboyz forward Moses Shumah blew a way a good chance to give his side the lead.

Shumah's shot hit the cross bar and came back to the field of play before it hit Bwire and ricocheted off the post again and the keeper reacted fast to gather.

Amwayi combined well with Ambrose Sifuna and were threat to Tusker defence but most of their efforts ended up in the waiting hands of Bwire.

Tusker had less chances in the first half as Homeboyz defence marshalled by Robinson Kamura and Brian Eshihanda did a good job to lock out Deogratious Ojok in attack and Michael Oduor from the flanks.

Tusker would have scored in the 32nd minute but Homeboyz custodian Farouk Shikalo made a finger tip save to deny Shami Kibwani who is a former Kakamega Homeboyz player.

Shumah then failed to connect from Moses Mudavadi's cross with two minutes to half time.

Tusker had a better start in the second half when Shaphan Oyugi was picked out by Oduor on the right flank but he opted to shoot instead of sneaking the ball to the unmarked Ojok inside the area.

Amwayi, 34 scored with a superb volley from the left on 73 minutes to give Homeboyz a deserved 1-0 lead.