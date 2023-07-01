AFC Leopards sink Ulinzi Stars in Mozzart Bet Cup play-off

AFC Leopards midfielder Eugene Mukangula struck the only goal of the match as Ingwe downed Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in the Mozzart Bet Cup third-place play-off at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

Tusker face Kakamega Homeboyz in the final of the competition from 3pm at the same venue on Saturday.

The winner of the match will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season besides going home withSh2 million.

Related Kakamega Homeboyz chase historic title against Tusker Football

The runners up will get Sh1 million.

Leopards’ win over Ulinzi guaranteed the Sh750, 000 while the soldiers will get Sh500, 000.

Mukangula sent Ingwe’s supporters into a frenzy mood when he found the back of the soldiers’ net in the 67th minute.

He looked to have intended to pick Ojo Olaniyi with his cross.

“It has been a good match. It was not easy but we played well according to our plans,” said Leopards’ assistant coach Tom Juma.

“We have not had a good season because a club like AFC Leopards should win a title. We have come short of that target but the objective now is to plan for the next season. We intend to sign good players so that we can perform better next season.”

Ulinzi’s assistant coach Vincent Odhiambo blamed poor officiating for the loss.

“We work as a team, we lose as a team. We will now plan for next season, hopefully all our injured players will have recovered,” Odhiambo said.

Leopards last lifted the domestic cup in 2017 when they whipped Kariobangi Sharks 3-1. Ulinzi have never won the competition.