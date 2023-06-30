Kakamega Homeboyz chase historic title against Tusker

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Patrick Odhiambo is confident that they will write history on Saturday by beating Tusker in the MozzartBet Cup final.

Winners of the clash that kicks off at 3pm at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani will earn a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup in addition to pocketing a cool Sh2 million.

Losers will walk away with Sh1 million.

The final will be preceded by the third place play-off between 10-time Cup winners AFC Leopards, against Ulinzi Stars from 12pm.

The third and fourth placed teams will bag Sh750,000 and Sh250,000 respectively.

Odhiambo, who has coached Sony Sugar, Gor Mahia and Prisons and Biashara of Tanzania, will be looking to guide Kakamega Homebozy to the first ever major title that will see them book their maiden ticket to continental football.

In contrast, Tusker are perennial campaigners in Africa and have won the domestic Cup four times, in 1975, 1989, 1993 and 2016.

The soft speaking Odhiambo said his focus was in making history.

“We are well prepared for this game and want to win it,” he simply said.

The youthful tactician will depend on the lethal strike force of youngster Moses Shumah, 19 and the evergreen Kevin Amwayi to terrorise Tusker defence.

Shumah has netted five goal for Homeboyz in his maiden season with the team, four in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League and one in the MozzartBet Cup.

Amwayi has scored a goal in the Cup and his partnership with Shumah has been a handful for opposing defenders to handle.

Odhiambo will likely field experienced midfielders Ali Bhai and Moses Mudavadi.

For battle-scarred Tusker, a win over Kakamega Homeboyz will erase the heartbreak of losing the Kenyan Premiership title to Gor Mahia on the last day of the competition last weekend.

Ominously for the brewers, a loss would mean them failing to clinch a trophy for the first time in two seasons.

Tusker boasts of an all-round team with good players in all departments and Homeboyz will to be alert all through the match.

Among the standout players in the Ruaraka-base outfit are left back Levin Odhiambo who is known for delivering dangerous crosses that obliging Ugandan attacker Deogratious Ojok and midfielder Shami Kibwana latched on to score many a goals.

Tusker's Shaphaan Oyugi is also a player to watch out as his dribbling skills and pace could trouble Homeboyz.

Tusker will also be well aware of Homeboyz’s erratic custodian Farouk Shikalo.

“You cannot say we have an easy game but we have always won tough matches. Tusker have been beating big teams and Homeboyz is a big team so they should be ready for a beating," said a cocky Tusker coach Robert Matano.

Recent history favours Tsuker.

The brewers who have won the last three matches against Homeboyz.

Homeboyz last triumph against Tusker was on December 23, 2021.

Nobody likes to play in the third place play-off for obvious reasons but with money at stake Saturday’s fixture should be highly competitive.

AFC Leopards will be under assistant coach Tom Juma.

Their head coach Patrick Aussems is said to be in his home country Belgium for holiday.

Leopards have won the domestic knock-out competition an impressive 10 times.

Ingwe’s last Cup triumph was achieved in 2017 but you feel, after an underwhelming league season , a third place finish in the MozzartBet Cup will be a desired consolation.

Gates open at 10 am.

Tickets are retailing at Sh100 terraces and Sh500 VIP and will be available at the venue.

Recent FKF Cup winners

2022 Not held

2021 Gor Mahia

2019 Bandari

2018 Kariobangi Sharks

2017 AFC Leopards

2016 Tusker

2015 Bandari

2014 Sofapaka

2013 AFC Leopards

2012 Gor Mahia

2011 Gor Mahia