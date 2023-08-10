Open the way Kampala, mighty Vihiga Queens are in town

Vihiga Queens stand-in coach Charles Okere has named a squad of 21 players that will do duty at the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League Regional Qualifiers that will take place in Kampala from Saturday.

The tournament ends on August 30.

The Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions went to camp on July 23 have been training at Camp Toyoyo grounds and Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi ahead of the tournament.

"Everything is set. We will leave the country on Friday night for Uganda," club CEO Michael Senelwa told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Diana Tembesi and Sophy Akinyi have been trusted with the goalkeeping duties by Okere, who will be deputised by Boniface Nyamunyamuh - who guided Vihiga to the KWPL title.

Defender Phoebe Oketch, who will rejoined the team from Hakkarigucuspor Women FC of Turkey, Alice Mideri, Phelistus Kadari, Ruth Khasoha, Ann Norah and Robai Kebedi have been trusted with the defensive duties.

Captain Merceline Wayodi, Ugandan international Winnie Babirye and Providence Mukato will take control of the midfield.

Some of the new faces that will be making their debut in the tournament are former Trans Nzoia Falcons midfielders Martha Amunyolete and Tumaini Waliaula, striker Eunice Mwangi who joined the team from Mathare United Women and midfielder Idah Atieno from Division One side Gideon Starlets.

Bertha Omitta, who rejoined the team from and Gokulam Kerela in India last season, will lead the forward line alongside Janet Moraa, Faith Marende, Anita Namata, Maureen Ater and Diana Sigei.

"We had intense training sessions in Nairobi for two weeks. Our main plan was to work on cohesion which I feel we have achieved because we have new players in the squad. We are well prepared and equal for the big task ahead of us," said Okere.

"We really worked on our attacking and finishing. We will arrive in Uganda on the same day on Thursday and have two days of rest with light training to familiarise with the environment as we wait for the big day on Sunday," Okere, who serves as an assistant coach at Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) giants Tusker FC, added.

The 2021 Cecafa champions will start their campaign on Sunday against debutants New Generation of Zanzibar at Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Vihiga, who are Kenya's only representatives, were placed in Group B alongside debutants JKT Queens (Tanzania), AS Kigali Women (Rwanda) and New Generation (Zanzibar).

Hosts Kampla Queens, debutants JKT Queens from Tanzania, FADC FC of Djibouti, BUJA of Burundi, 2022 semi finalists AS Kigali of Rwanda, Ethiopia's CBE are in Group A.

CBE, who finished third last year, reached the final of the 2021 edition but lost 2-1 to Vihiga at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

The 2021 Cecafa champions failed to defend their title in Tanzania last year following Kenya's suspension by Fifa.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sophy Akinyi, Diana Tembesi

Defenders: Phoebe Awiti, Alice Mideri, Phelistus Kadari, Ruth Khasoha, Ann Norah, Robai Kebedi

Midfielders: Merceline Wayodi, Winnie Babirye, Providence Mukato, Martha Amunyolete, Idah Atieno, Tumaini Waliaula