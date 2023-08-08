Nakuru Queens coach quits as players boycott training

Nakuru City Queens have parted ways with head coach Chrispin Wesonga, Nation Sport can confirm.

Club assistant coach Rex Otieno will take over in an acting capacity.

"I don't understand why he stepped down without any notice. He resigned through our club WhatsApp group on Sunday evening. I am planning to have a sit down with him so that we can solve our in-house issues," said club CEO Bernard Esitoko.

Wesonga guided the team to a sixth-place finish on 32 points in the 2022/23 Kenya Women Premier league (KWPL) season. They finished 23 points behind champions Vihiga Queens.

"I am not part of the club anymore. The management approached me earlier in the season to help them, which I did without pay. It is now time for a new challenge," said Wesonga.

"We had a very rough season and despite all the challenges the girls fought for the club. I wish them all the best next season," added Wesonga, who has coached Nakuru All Stars, Egerton University and Nakuru Bucks FC in the past.

The CAF D License holder also guided Nakuru Queens to the final of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women's Cup, where they lost 4-1 to Ulinzi Starlets at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on June 2.

Nakuru were awarded Sh250,000 as Ulinzi walked home with Sh500,000.

Nation Sport understands that Wesonga, senior and junior players received Sh10,000, Sh3,500 and Sh3,000 respectively from the prize money.

This is said to have irked the players who have since boycotted pre-season training ahead of the new season.