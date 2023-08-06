Assassins silence Kibera Girls to emerge Division One champions

Soccer Assassins Sunday thrashed Kibera Girls Soccer 4-1 at Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology grounds in Nakuru to emerge Kenya Women Division One champions.

Kibera were the first to score in the 18th minute through striker Robi Maximila. In the 20th minute, Assassins midfielder Charity Midema missed a penalty after Kibera's defender Lilian Mboga hand handled inside the box. Four minutes later, she redeemed herself by netting the equaliser.

Striker Valarie Nekesa put Assassins ahead in the 32nd minute before midfielder Faith Atieno doubled their lead in the 71st minute. Nekesa sealed the win in the 82nd minute.

Both sides have been promoted to the Kenya Women Premier League.

Kibera coach David Vijago conceded defeat and has shifted focus to the new season.

On the other hand, Assassins assistant coach Nickson Mileri was happy with the win despite the slow start.

"We were expecting a win because we were well prepared. On Saturday we won the finals of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom and this was a motivation to us. However the players were fatigued because they never got enough time to rest. They are not used to playing back to back matches."

Bungoma Queens players celebrate with their fans after winning the FKF Women Division One promotion play-off match against Uweza at Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology grounds in Nakuru on August 06, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Bungoma Queens were also promoted to the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL), after beating Uweza Women 6-5 in post match penalties in the third place promotion play-off.

The match ended 1-1 after extra time.

Uweza opened the scoring in the 18th minute after striker Esther Ngugi connected to Lucy Mrabu's cross. Carolyne Khaemba drew Bungoma level in the 55th minute with a solid header.

In FKF Men Division One League play-off, Nairobi United were promoted to the National Super League after their match against Zoo FC was abandoned following crowd trouble by Zoo FC fans who invaded the pitch in the 90th minute.

Nakuru-based Nation Media Group (NMG) photojournalist John Njoroge was also attacked by the Zoo FC fans who were targeting his camera.