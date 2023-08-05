Coach Okumbi’s Rainbow of hope fights on

It is by sheer luck that Football Kenya Federation National Super League team, Rainbow FC, exists and will compete in the 2023/24 season of the second-tier league.

It is also a happenstance that the club’s former player, Stanley Okumbi has steered it through the mucky waters.

“This is a team that will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Okumbi, who is Rainbow’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The Nairobi-based club, which was formerly known as Korogocho Youth FC was promoted to next season’s NSL, alongside Luanda Villa FC of Vihiga County by virtue of winning the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League Zone ‘A’ and ‘B’ respectively.

Since Rainbow tied with second-placed Nairobi United on 68 points, it made the cut on goal difference. Villa led in Zone ‘B’ with 59 points.

Looking back at the turbulent ride that Rainbow endured, and the many sacrifices he made to keep the team going, Okumbi cannot stop reveling in its promotion to the second tier league.

“Most of the teams we played against (in the FKF Division One League Zone ‘A’) were full of experienced players. It is something big, nice and unique that we have not bought a slot like other teams do but played and got promoted,” said the Kenya Under-20 men’s football team coach who also coached the senior national team.

Rainbow was started in 1992 as Korogocho Youth, with the aim of keeping budding footballers from Korogocho slums out of crime and drugs. But most of them left the team because they did not see hope of playing football. Okumbi said he treasures the club because it is where he launched his career in football.

He played for the team and rose to become its coach and chairman. With the club having no sponsor, the former Posta Rangers coach always funded its activities from his own pocket.

For the love of the club, the Confederation of African Football ‘A’ Coaching License holder said that on some occasions, he would sell his household items to cater for the team’s transport to match venues.

“I supported the team when no one was bothered to. It had no coach, so even when I was with the national team, I would still create time to coach the players. I sold my DVD player so they could travel to matches,” Okumbi said.

Rainbow FC Chief Executive Officer Stanley Okumbi gestures during an interview at Dagoretti High School in Nairobi on August 02,2023.

Photo credit: Kennedy Amungo | Nation Media Group

But in 2018, he wanted to disband the team since he could no longer fund its activities, then lady luck smiled on him.

US-based Cameroonian entrepreneur Kingsley Pungong informed him that he was looking for a football team to buy in Kenya. Pungong has a track record of developing young players and offering them opportunities to excel globally in professional football.

He owns teams in Spain, Dubai, Mexico, US and in the Czech Republic.

In seeking to own a team in Kenya, Okumbi said that the Cameroonian wanted to help improve Kenya's football by using his links to provide an opportunity for its players to get exposure by playing abroad.

Okumbi offered him Korogocho Youth. While the businessman changed the name of the club to Rainbow FC after completing its purchase in December, 2021, he retained Okumbi as its CEO.

That takeover marked the team’s turning point, with Pungong also acquiring a club house in Runda for the players.

Even in his new role as Rainbow’s CEO, Okumbi continued to do what he is best known for; scouting top players from grassroots.

The team is now home to 35 players. Rainbow promoted to Division One after winning the Division Two in 2021/22.

Previously, the team played in the Provincial League.

With Rainbow trailing Young Bulls by a massive 17 points at the start of the second leg of the FKF Division One League Zone A, Okumbi reckoned that it is the belief he instilled in the players that earned it promotion to next season’s NSL. “I told them that we can be promoted and that moving forward, there will be no more dropping points. At worst we get a draw,” said the CEO.

They lost by a solitary goal to Kibra United in their final match of the season on June 29, with Okumbi attributing the slip up to time wastage and defensive style of play by Kibra after taking the lead through a penalty.

Out of 34 matches, Rainbow won in 24, drew in five and lost in eight.

In the same number of matches, runners-up Nairobi won in 19, drew in 11 and lost in four.

Rainbow scored the highest goals in the league at 64 but conceded 29.

“The league was tough but I was sure that he had the quality that could earn us promotion. The young players played a big role in our promotion,” he said, putting the average age of his players at 20 years.

Players' renumeration

The players were not being paid salary but received Sh300 daily bus fare. For every victory that registered, they each received Sh2,000 winning allowance.

Having been promoted to the NSL, Okumbi revealed plans to start paying them a salary. “We are still negotiating and I’m sure something nice will come from it,” he said, adding that the club will seek to bolster every department in the team with “top players, who are experienced age wise.”

Currently, the team also pays school fees for eight of its players.

The players who are still in school join the team during holidays.

Okumbi predicted a tough season in NSL but said they are equal to the task.

“I’m sure that when it is tough is when our players will mature.We promise our fans that we will perform,” said the CEO.

Rainbow’s coach Erick Macharia believes the team’s long term goal of featuring in the FKF-Premier League will be achieved soon.

As part of their preparation for the NSL, the team has registered to compete in the second edition of the Elite Pre-Season Cup, which will be held from Monday to Thursday at M-pesa Foundation Academy in Thika.

Defending champions Kenya Police, Sofapaka, Posta Rangers, Kariobangi Sharks, Bidco United and Kajiado FC are the other teams who will feature in the tournament. Okumbi said that he will strive to ensure Rainbow achieves its target of exporting talents abroad.

"We want to make sure that we stick to the vision of Rainbow which is to get players to play for top clubs outside the country. If we do not achieve that, then we will have failed. We will just be like the normal clubs," he said.