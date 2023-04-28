Hungry AFC Leopards prey on Bandari in FKF Cup

AFC Leopards' hopes of winning silverware this season lies in Bandari's hands as the two sides clash on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Football Kenya Federation Cup quarter-final stage.

In an early kick off at the same venue, Kakamega Homeboyz and Kariobangi Sharks will face off for a place in the semi-finals.

On Saturday, Tusker--who narrowly beat KCB by a solitary goal last weekend in the league and are also eying a double this season--face the bankers again at Police Sacco Stadium.

Sofapaka host Ulinzi Stars at the same venue from 1pm. The winner of the competition will bag Sh2 million prize money and earn a chance to represent Kenya at Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Runners-up will get Sh1 million while the teams which finish third and fourth will take home Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 respectively.

With holders Gor Mahia already out after they were eliminated by Homeboyz last month, Leopards will be sweating to replicate the good performance in the 2021 edition where they made it to the final at Nyayo National Stadium.

Gor edged Leopards 1-0 in the penalty shoot-out after the two sides had played out to a barren draw in regulation time.

However, to reach the final, Leopards will have to beat Bandari who have blown hot and cold this season in the league.

“This is our only chance of playing continental football because after we were docked points in the league, we can’t win the league title. We lost to Gor Mahia in 2021 and this time the cup is ours to lose. Bandari is a tough team and we have to be at our best to beat them,” said Leopards assistant coach Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma.

AFC Leopards have beaten Bandari both home and away in the league this season. Leopards knocked out Murang’a Seal in Round 16 while Bandari edged out neighbours Mwatate United.

Tusker and KCB will be a cracker on Sunday with bankers itching for revenge after a narrow loss over the weekend. Despite dominating the league game last Sunday, KCB lost after their former player Mike Oduor curled in a shot midway through the second half to give the brewers maximum points.

“Our focus is on the Mozzart Cup because with the league title race getting hotter, this could be a chance for us to get to Caf stage. We learnt from the mistakes we made over the weekend and it won’t be easy for our opponents when we meet again in different competitions,” said KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno.

Tusker coach Robert Matano said, “By winning the quarters you can be closer to winning the Cup. We are ready for the Saturday show.”

Tusker beat lower side Rainbow FC in Round of 16 while KCB knocked out Bidco United in the same round.

Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars ties in the league this season have ended in draws and the Mozzart Cup will provide an avenue for a winner to progress to the next round. The two teams drew 2-2 in the first leg and 1-1 in the second leg.

Kariobangi Sharks have not beaten Kakamega Homeboyz in the last six matches and have an uphill task to beat their opponents in the domestic cup.

Fixtures

Saturday

Tusker v KCB (Police Sacco Stadium, 1pm),

Sofapaka v Ulinzi Stars (Police Sacco Stadium, 3:15pm).

Sunday

Kakamega Homeboyz v Kariobangi Sharks (MISC, Kasarani, 1pm),