Tusker chase double as Mozzart Bet Cup enters quarter-final stage

Football Kenya Federation Premier League takes a break this weekend to pave way for the Mozzart Bet Cup.

Topflight teams--Tusker, Kakamega Homeboyz, AFC Leopards and Bandari FC--will battle it out in the quarter-finals of the knock-out championship.

Action starts on Saturday at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi’s South C area, where league defending champions Tusker face Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) from 1pm, before Sofapaka take on Ulinzi Stars from 3:15 pm.

MISC Kasarani will host another double-header on Sunday, when Kakamega Homeboyz face Kariobangi Sharks in an early kick-off before AFC Leopards, who last won the competition in 2017, take on Bandari from 3:15pm.

Organisers Football Kenya Federation (FKF) have said tickets will retail at a standard rate of Sh200 on match day at both venues.

Winners of the annual competition will earn a ticket to represent Kenya in Confederation of African Football Confederation Cup as well as bag Sh2 million from the sponsors, Mozzart Bet Kenya who will also award Sh1 million, Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 to second, third and fourth-placed teams respectively.

Tusker head coach Robert Matano said that in knock-out tournaments, any team can win unlike the league which is a marathon.

"By winning the quarters you can be closer to winning the Cup. We are ready for the Saturday show,” said Matano.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno emphasised the importance of their participation in the tournament ahead of their match against Tusker.

With Gor Mahia, who are top of the league table, almost assured of their place at the continental stage, AFC Leopards have vowed to fight hard to win Mozzart Bet Cup and join their bitter rivals on the continental scene.

Gor Mahia, who were knocked out by Homeboyz in the Round of 16, have now shifted their focus on the league title to qualify for CAF Champions League. They currently lead the league standings on 59 points with seven matches left, followed by Tusker on 57.

Fixtures

Saturday

Tusker v KCB (Police Sacco Stadium, 1pm),

Sofapaka v Ulinzi Stars (Police Sacco Stadium, 3:15pm),

Sunday

Kakamega Homeboyz v Kariobangi Sharks (MISC, Kasarani, 1pm),