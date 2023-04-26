FKF-PL: Tusker, Gor Mahia win as title race hots up

Leaders Gor Mahia and Tusker on Wednesday won their respective matches as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title races enters the homestetch.

Gor beat FC Talanta 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani while Tusker laboured to edge out KCB 1-0 at Ruaraka Grounds.

At MISC Kasarani Annex, Nzoia Sugar kept pace with Gor and Tusker after bagging the winner late to see-off Posta Rangers 3-2 in an entertaining game.

In an early kick off at the same venue, Nairobi City Stars battled to a barren draw against Kakamega Homeboyz.

In Thika Sub County, 12-time champions AFC Leopards came from a goal down to force a 1-1 draw against Bidco United.

In the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenya Police thrashed Bandari 3-0 Mbaraki Sports Grounds.

Back to the capital, Vihiga Bullets will need a miracle in the remaining matches to survive relegation after going 3-1 to Ulinzi Stars at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata Barracks.

At Kasarani, Omala netted via a penalty in the 49th minute and added another via ferocious strike in the 72nd minute to bag maximum points for K'Ogalo.

Omala is now in driving seat in the top scorer's race with 25 goals to his name.

He is only one goal shy of equalling Maurice Ochieng's all-time total set in the 1976 season.

The win pushed Gor's points tally to 59 points from 27 matches with only seven games to the end of the season. FC Talanta had taken the lead in the first half through Herman Ngala.

At Ruaraka, Cliff Oruko wasted two clear cut chances in the first half for the Bankers in the balanced game.

The bankers were made to pay for their misses when their former player Michael Oduor curled the ball into the net from the left wing.

Oduor was teed up by SHaphan Oyugi before unleashing a thunderous strike into the top corner.

This was Oduor's first goal for Tusker in the league after crossing over from KCB in the mid-season window.

Tusker remain two points behind Gor from the same number of matches.

“Playing KCB is always a tough game and today it was tough though from the way we attacked, I believed our moment will come. The league title as I have said is still open until the last game, so you can’t say it will be won by a certain game,” said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

KCB assistant coach Geoffrey Oduor bemoaned the missed chances.

“We should have killed this game in the first half going by the chances we got. Anyway this is football and our focus is now on the FKF Cup where we play them again this weekend,” said Oduor.

Results

Nairobi City Stars 0 Kakamega Homeboyz 0

Bidco United 1 AFC Leopards 1

Tusker 1 KCB 0

FC Talanta 1 Gor Mahia 2

Ulinzi Stars 3 Vihiga Bullets 1

Bandari 0 Kenya Police 3