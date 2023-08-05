Oduor returns to Nzoia Sugar as head coach

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Nzoia Sugar have re-appointed Godfrey “Solo” Oduor as head coach.

The Bungoma-based side announced the development on Saturday on its Facebook page, saying Oduor will be on the wheel for two years.

He replaces Salim Babu, who joined FKF-PL side Kenya Police as an assistant coach last month.

Oduor returns as Nzoia’s coach after a short stint in 2019.

He told Nation Sport that he agreed to take up the role again, since he feels at home at the club.

“It is a matter of going where you are appreciated. A place where I can continue sharpening even more players and see how best we can help Nzoia to greater heights,” said Oduor.

He has an uphill task in guiding the club to their maiden FKF-PL title.

Under Babu, the Millers came close to lifting the title last season when they finished fourth with 64 points, same as third-placed Police.

Gor Mahia clinched the title with 70 points, one ahead of second-placed Tusker.

Oduor joins Nzoia at a time when they have lost some of their key players namely midfielders Joseph Mwangi and Kevin Juma.

With western region being rich in football talents, the coach exuded confidence in finding their right replacements for the 2023/24 season that starts on August 26. He said that only 10 players reported for training on his first day on the job on Saturday.