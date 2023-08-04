Zoo, Nairobi United face-off in promotion play-off

Former Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Zoo will on Sunday face Nairobi United in the FKF Division One League playoff at the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology grounds in Nakuru County.

Zoo and Nairobi finished second in Division One Zone B and Zone A Leagues respectively.

The winner of the match will join Rainbow FC and Luanda Villa who were promoted to the National Super League last weekend after emerging winners of their respective zones.

In the women's battle for Kenya Women Division One supremacy, Kibera Girls Soccer will battle Soccer Assassins at the same venue.

The playoff match will determine the overall winner of the 2022/23 Women's Division One League.

Kibera Soccer finished top of Zone A with 59 points from 23 matches while debutants Assassins finished top in Zone B with 46 from 22 matches.

"We will be playing in the finals of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament on Saturday then travel to Nakuru thereafter. My players are used to playing back-to-back matches and I know they will perform against Kibera. The match will also help us prepare for the National School Games next week," said Assassins head coach Nickson Mileri.

In another play-off match at the same venue, Uweza Women (Zone A) and Bungoma Queens (Zone B) who finished second in their respective zones, will face off in a third-place play-off match.

The two teams will be meeting for the first time since joining the league.

The winner will join Kibera and Assassins in the Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) to replace Kangemi Ladies, Kisumu All Starlets and Kangemi Ladies who were relegated from the top tier last season.

Bungoma assistant coach Jairus Misiko will be standing in for coach Robert Majio who was taken ill earlier this week.

"We are planning to travel early Saturday morning to have the players get enough rest. We also want them to familiarise with the venue unlike during season when we go to the venue on match days. My players are in form and we hope that we will play in the KWPL next season," said Misiko.

Kibera finished third in Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Cup at Nyayo National Stadium on June 4 after hammering Kisumu All Starlets 4-2. They were awarded Sh150,000.

Kibera had gained promotion to the top tier after emerging champions in the 2021/22 season but the league was nullified by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee (NEC).

Kibera and Assassins will walk home with Sh500,000 each. The overall league winner will be awarded a trophy.

Fifteen teams have already been relegated from Division One in the just concluded season.

In Zone A, Solasa Stima Queens, Gusii Starlets FC, Vihiga Leeds, Rongai Eaglets, Kimathi Lionesses, Bomet Starlets, Nyuki Starlets and Oserian Ladies have officially been relegated.

While in Zone B, Macmillan Queens, Coast Starlets, Makolanders, Mukuru Talent Academy, Fortune Ladies, Muranga Queens and Limuru Starlets were also relegated

Assassin's striker Valerie Nekesa was the 2022/23 Golden Boot Winner with 37 goals in 22 matches. She helped her team gain promotion to the top tier for the first time in history.

In the last match of the season against Kimathi Lionesses at Madira Girls grounds last weekend, Nekesa scored 13 goals in their historic 28-0 win.

Mombasa Olympic striker Happy Muta, came second with 28 goals. Winnie Gwatenda of Kibera netted 23 times as Calta Wanjala of Falling Waters Barcelona rounded off the top four with 14 goals.

Next season, the top tier will be played in zonal format, Zones A and B of 12 teams each.

Sunday fixtures (All matches at RVIST, Nakuru)

Bungoma Queens v Uweza Women (10am)

Kibera Soccer Ladies v Soccer Assassins (12pm)