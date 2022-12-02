FKF-PL: Tusker's perfect start faces stern Leopards test

The clash between defending champions Tusker and AFC Leopards on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani headlines Football Kenya Federation Premier League action this weekend.

Six matches have been lined up across different venues as the league enters its third round.

Kenya Police host Kakamega Homeboyz at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday in another exciting fixture.

AFC Leopards' tussles with Tusker have always been explosive irrespective of current form.

Tusker have a perfect record so far having won their last two fixtures against Kakamega Homeboyz (2-0) and Nairobi City Stars (4-1). Leopards also had a good start to the league by beating Ulinzi Stars 2-0 two weeks ago.

However, Ingwe were not in action last weekend as their match against Mathare United didn’t proceed due to the case at Sports Dispute Tribunal which put a stay order on promotion and relegation last season.

There is no clear cut favourite from head-to-head record in the last five matches as Ingwe and Tusker have each won twice while one game ended level.

Apart from leading the table, Tusker Ugandan forward Deogratious Ojok leads the scoring chart on three goals after bagging a hat-trick last weekend against Nairobi City Stars.

“I’m looking forward to scoring more goals this season and the hat-trick was just a start. The game against Leopards will be a tough one but as a striker my job is to score and If I get a chance I will do that,” Ojok told Nation Sport.

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma is confident that they can build on the Ulinzi win saying the break has given them enough time to rest and improve on their weak points.

“Our matches against Tusker are always tough and not easy to predict. However, we want to build on our first win by beating our opponents. I expect our young squad to do well against an experienced Tusker side,” said Juma.

After one-week break, star-studded Kenya Police will be out to get their first win of the season after a shock 1-0 loss to KCB in the opening fixture of the season.

Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo will be welcoming back his star players Reagan Otieno, Alvin Mang’eni and David Okoth who missed the KCB match due to injury.

However, the tactician will still be without former AFC Leopards duo of Marvin Nabwire and Dan Musamali and Bolton Omwenga, who have been ruled out with long term injuries. Midfielder Duke Abuya, whose move to Singida Big Stars fell through last week is also available for selection.

“I have almost the entire squad available for this game and expect to reap maximum points. We lost our first match of the season and should pick up the three points in this game to boost our morale,” said Omollo.

Last season, Homeboyz beat Kenya Police by a solitary goal in the first leg but the second leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kenya Police v Kakamega Homeboyz (Ulinzi Complex, 1pm)

Ulinzi Stars v Posta Rangers (Ulinzi Complex, 4pm)

Nzoia Sugar v Sofapaka (Sudi Stadium, 3pm)

Sunday

Nairobi City Stars v FC Talanta (Ruaraka 3pm)

Tusker v AFC Leopards (MISC Kasarani , 3pm)