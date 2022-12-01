NSL: Five matches highlight Round Two

The 2022/23 National Super League season enters round two this weekend with five matches on the cards.

Fireworks are expected Saturday at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta and Mumias Sports Complex when Mwatate United host Naivas FC, while Vihiga United welcome Coastal Heroes respectively.

On Sunday, Kisumu All Stars entertain Migori Youth at Moi Stadium and Shabana FC will be away at Bomet IAAF Stadium to face hosts Silibwet FC. SS Assad will be at home to play Kibera Black Stars at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Naivas FC will be seeking to recover from last weekend's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mara Sugar, while Coastal Heroes will be buoyed with their 1-0 win against Mombasa Elite.

Kisii county based side Shabana FC will be seesking to register their first win of the season since they did not play last weekend following a court case that halted some matches.

On their side, Kibera Black Stars had handed Silibwet FC a humiliating 4-0 defeat last weekend.

Kibera Black Stars, Mara Sugar and Coastal Heroes are tied at the top with three points each, but Kibera Black Stars are top due to a superior goal difference.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Shabana FC head coach Sammy Okoth said their target is to collect maximum points from their first match of the season.

“Our opponents losttheir first match but despite the loss, we are taking the game seriously and the only target is to get three points,” he warned.

His Silibwet FC counterpart Joseph Ongoro is optimistic they will bounce back to winning ways.

“The team is in good spirit and I believe my players will not let me down this time round ” he said.

Fixtures (All matches start at 3pm)

Saturday

Mwatate United v Naivas, Wundanyi Stadium.

Vihiga United v Coastal Heroes, Mumias Sports Complex.

Sunday

Kisumu All Stars v Migori Youth, Moi Stadium Kisumu

Silibwet FC v Shabana, Bomet IAAF Stadium.