FKF-PL: Tusker thrash City Stars to maintain perfect start

Ugandan import Deogratious Ojok Sunday netted the first hat-trick of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) to help defending champions Tusker thrash Nairobi City Stars 4-1 at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

At Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Annex, Kariobangi Sharks registered their first win of the season with a 3-2 romp over former champions Ulinzi Stars. Visitors Kakamega Homeboyz defeated KCB by a solitary goal at the same venue later in the evening.

Two quick goals by Tusker and City Stars in the opening 10 minutes set the stage for an entertaining clash with the Brewers looking to get the better of “Simba wa Nairobi” for the first time in six matches.

Tusker’s last victory over City Stars was a 2-1 romp in February 2016.

In their five successive matches since then, City Stars triumphed in two with the other three ending level.

Heading into this match, the 13-time champions were no doubt yearning to better that record, and maintain their perfect start of their campaign.

Robert Matano's men defeated Homeboyz 2-1 in their opening match of the season last weekend at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

It was City Stars who got off to a perfect start with forward Samuel Kapen heading in Herit Mungai’s corner-kick delivery on three minutes.

Tusker thought they would draw level immediately after Lawrence Luvanda was fouled inside the box but the center referee Libese Nyabera declined their incessant calls for a penalty.

But even before the Brewers’ bench and supporters ended their protests over Nyabera’s call, Ojok tapped in the equaliser.

Shaphan Siwa thought he had doubled the hosts advantage with a 25th minute header but Nyabera cancelled the goal citing an infringement - another call that was vehemently protested by Tusker.

Ojok bagged his second on 39 minutes with another easy finish from Luvanda’s assist. Earlier, Tusker’s goalkeeper Patrick Matasi made a brilliant save at the other end to deny Kapen.

With Tusker still the best team in the second-half, the Ugandan forward completed his hat-trick one minute to the hour-mark, before substitute Jackson Macharia sealed the host’s resounding victory with a strike at the stroke of normal time.

Matano hailed his charges for the win but called on the referees to improve in their officiating, saying Nyabera denied them two clear goals.

“The referee frustrated us very much. He denied us a goal and a clear penalty but we were determined to win the game,” said the veteran tactician.

City Stars coach Nicholas Muyoti said they were poor at the back and in creating chances.

“We have a lot of work to do before our next match. Defensively, we were very poor and we did not create many opportunities,” said the former Kenyan international.

At Kasarani Annex, Boniface Muchiri put Ulinzi ahead in the 31st minute but Kevin Musamali, Fortune Omoto and Tyson Otieno scored a goal apiece in the final 10 minutes of the first-half to see Sharks go for the breather on top.

While Hillary Simiyu reduced the deficit further for the soldiers in the 71st minute, they were unable to snatch a draw. Ulinzi fell 0-2 to AFC Leopards in their season’s opener last weekend.

Levis Okello’s strike one minute into the second-half is all Homeboyz needed to see off the Bankers and bounce back to winning ways. KCB defeated Kenya Police by the same margin last weekend.

Sunday results

Kariobangi Sharks 3-2 Ulinzi Stars

Tusker 4-1 Nairobi City Stars