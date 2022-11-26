FKF-PL: Gor Mahia march on with second win

Gor Mahia Saturday maintained their perfect start to Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season with a 2-1 win over hosts Bidco United at Thika Stadium in Kiambu.

At Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi, former champions Sofapaka and Posta Rangers battled to 0-0 draw, while Nzoia Sugar and Bandari FC registered a similar result at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Striker Benson Omalla opened the scoring for the record champions with a 13th minute header, before veteran midfielder George “Blackberry” Odhiambo doubled K’Ogalo's lead with a 55th minute goal.

Substitute Ezekiel Okare scored Bidco's consolation goal in extra-time from the spot after Paul Ochuoga was adjudged to have committed a foul inside the box.

Omalla now has two goals to his name as he was the scorer in Gor’s 1-0 win over Nzoia last weekend at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Bidco thumped Nairobi City Stars 2-0 last weekend in their opening match of the season at Nyayo National Stadium.

The barren draw between hosts Sofapaka and Rangers was the fourth successive stalemate between the two teams.

All their last three matches heading into this clash ended in a 1-1 draw.

But it was a better result for Sofapaka who are the 2009 champions since they lost 2-1 to Bandari in their season’s opener last weekend at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

For the mailmen, it was their opening match of the season.

Sofapaka’s coach David Ouma said not being composed in the box cost them victory in the match.

“They (Posta) were playing counter attack football which my teams dealt with so well. We had good moments in the game which we should have capitalised on to score. We have to create that fluidity, creativity and composure around the penalty area,” said the former Harambee Starlets coach.

Posta’s coach John Kamau was satisfied with the draw.

“I think one point for an away game is good. In terms of buildup we were superb in the first half, we need to focus on creating creative chances because I don’t think we did a good job there. But it is work in progress and I believe we will be where we want,” said Kamau.

The first-half encounter was lackluster, with neither side creating plenty of clear scoring chances. Rangers failed to translate their strong start into goals and Sofapaka should have made them rue their few missed scoring chances in the second half when they were the better team.

Moments to the half-hour mark, striker Timothy Otieno almost punished Sofapaka’s goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya for a mistake at the other end.

Waiting at the edge of the box, Otieno pounced on Kigonya’s poor goal kick but his hurriedly taken shot went wide.

The mailmen survived when Sofapaka’s captain Titus Achesa and Ugandan import David Kasriye missed the target narrowly. Kasirye, Roddy Manga and substitute Lucky Musyoki all came close to finding the breakthrough for "Batoto ba Mungu" in the second half where they were the better side.

Saturday results

Sofapaka 0-0 Posta Rangers

Bidco United 1-2 Gor Mahia