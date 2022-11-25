FKF-PL: Tusker face youthful City Stars at Ruaraka

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) continues this weekend as defending champions Tusker and Gor Mahia look to continue their winning start.

Tusker host Nairobi City Stars while Gor Mahia clash with Bidco United in some of the fixtures that headline Round Two action where three matches will be played on Saturday and another three on Sunday.

Leaders AFC Leopards and Kenya Police will not be in action this weekend as they were set to play Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets respectively.

However, the case at the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) with stay order against promotion or relegation from last season means Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets can't feature in the league just yet.

Posta Rangers will kick start their season against Sofapaka at Thika Sub County on Saturday. The mailmen were not in action last weekend as they had been scheduled to play Mathare United.

In a late kick-off at Thika Sub County Stadium, Bidco United will be a hard nut to crack for Gor Mahia who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar last weekend.

Bidco silenced Nairobi City Stars 2-0 in their first match of the season at Karasani Annex last weekend.

Three past meetings between Bidco and Gor have ended in 1-1 draws but having started on the right footing last weekend, both teams will be aiming for a win.

"We have a number of our strikers out with injury but we will use those available. We will fight on the pitch and I'm optimistic of getting good results," said Anthony Akhulia, Bidco United coach.

Akhulia will miss the services of striker Emmanuel Mogaka who was injured in the City Stars game.

After beating Kakamega Homeboyz, Tusker coach Robert Matano is optimistic he will continue the good run against City Stars at Ruaraka.

Tusker are without a win against City Stars in the last five matches.

Simba wa Nairobi, under the tutelage of Nicholas Muyoti won the first leg last season by a solitary goal with the reverse fixture ending in a goalless draw.

"Our matches with City Stars are always competitive. They have a good young squad and a good coach. It will be a good game since they are also eyeing their first win of the season," Matano told Nation Sport.

After beating star-studded Kenya Police, KCB will face Kakamega Homeboyz who are also searching for their first win after losing to Tusker last weekend.

The head-to-head record is evenly poised with both sides having two wins apiece and one game ending level.

Fixtures

Saturday

Sofapaka v Posta Rangers ( Thika Sub County Stadium, 1pm)

Bidco United v Gor Mahia (Thika Sub County 4pm)

Nzoia Sugar v Bandari (Sudi Stadium 3pm)

Sunday

Kariobangi Sharks v Ulinzi Stars (MISC Kasarani Annex, 2pm)

KCB v Kakamega Homeboyz (MISC Kasarani Annex, 4.15pm)