Naivas, Mara Sugar clash as NSL begins

The 2022/23 season of Kenya’s second tier, National Super League (NSL) starts this weekend with only three matches on the card.

Six matches will not be played following an order from the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) staying decision by FKF National Executive Committee on promotion and relegation from last season.

This is after Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet and Kona Rangers took a case to the SDT protesting the decision by the federation to deny them promotion to FKF-PL and NSL after topping their respective divisions.

FKF's competitions department Monday held a meeting with officials of NSL clubs and laid grounds for the commencement of the new season.

Dandora Love and Muhoroni Youth have since been renamed Kajiado FC and Darajani Gogo respectively after change in ownership of the clubs.

“As discussed in our earlier meeting, the federation is in receipt of a court order staying promotion and relegation. Consequently, other matches have been affected by the said order and are therefore postponed until further notice,” read part of the letter sent to clubs by the federation.

On Saturday, Naivas FC will host Mara Sugar at Camp Toyoyo grounds starting 3pm in the only match of the day.

“I have talked to my players and I am optimistic we will have a good working relationship throughout the season. Just like any other team, our target is to start the league by amassing maximum points,” Silibwet’s head coach Joseph Ongoro told Nation Sport.

Shabana FC’s Sammy Okoth called on the SDT to move with speed and settle court cases.

“It is really disappointing to prepare a team for two months only to be told there is no match. The first match is important to any coach since it is the one that shapes the season,” he lamented.

Shabana, who have been hosting matches at Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok County will play their home matches at new-look Gusii Stadium this season.

On Sunday, Coastal Heroes will visit Mombasa Elite at Mbaraki Sports Club starting 1pm while Kibera Black Stars will host Silibwet FC at Camp Toyoyo at 3pm.

The matches that were halted following the court order are; Fortune Sacco v Vihiga United, Gusii v Kisumu Allstars, Shabana v Kajiado and APS Bomet v SS Assad. Others are Migori Youth v Murang’a Seal and Darajani Gogo v MCF FC.

Fixtures (all matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Naivas v Mara Sugar, Camp Toyoyo

Sunday

Coastal Heroes v Mombasa Elite, Mbaraki Sports Club, 1pm