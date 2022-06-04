FKF-PL: Bandari so close yet so far in title race

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League title race looks more certain to be a two-horse race between Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz after Bandari Saturday lost to former champions Sofapaka by a solitary goal to Sofapaka at Mbaraki Grounds.

At the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Annex, 2010 champions Ulinzi Stars continued their renaissance with a 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks, their eighth this season.

Struggling Wazito boosted their survival chances after coming from behind to beat Posta Rangers 2-1 at Thika Sub County Stadium in Kiambu.

If Bandari would have beaten Sofapaka today, they would have gone joint top with Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz on 57 points. Homeboyz and Tusker face FC Talanta and Bidco United respectively on Sunday in their quest to win the title.

At Mbaraki, Sofapaka defender Stephen Okola's bullet header past Michael Wanyika in the 48th minute handed the visitors maximum points. The win propelled Sofapaka to sixth position on the log with 46 points with a match to the end of the season.

"It’s not easy to beat Bandari at their home ground and I should congratulate my players for winning this match,” said Sofapaka coach David Ouma.

Need a miracle

The defeat now leaves the Dockers at third position on 54 points and need a miracle to win the title. With Tusker boasting a superior goal difference of +19 and Homeboyz having +15, Bandari (+15) need to beat Kenya Police by at least a five-goal margin in their last match of the season and hope both sides lose their remaining two matches to clinch the title.

Bandari FC coach Anthony Kimani rued missed chances for their loss.

"Our opponents got their only corner of the match and utilised it to get their match winner,” said Kimani, who conceded their title chances are now complicated. "Even if they win, we’ll fight to win our last game and finish in respectable position."

At Kasarani, defender Bonventure Muchika's screamer from outside the box in the 31st minute was enough to settle the game in favour of the soldiers against a fighting Sharks side.

Midfielder Daniel Waweru had in the run up to the goal curled a well taken freekick which was cleared by Sharks defenders before Muchika buried the rebound past Brandon Obiero.

The win took Ulinzi Stars points tally to 37 points after 30 matches but they are still 13th on the log. The soldiers are awaiting the verdict of the FKF Transition Committee on their ties against Sofapaka and AFC Leopards which aborted in January and March respectively due to an ill-equipped ambulance. Coincidentally their season-ender is against Sofapaka next weekend.

On the other hand, Sharks dropped to seventh on the log with 45 points ahead of their last league match against title hopefuls Kakamega Homeboyz next weekend.

Relegation battle

In Thika, Posta Rangers took the lead through Timothy Otieno in the 16th minute before Eric Otieno restored parity for Wazito at the half hour mark. Tyson Otieno scored the winner for the visitors from the spot in the 37th minute as Rangers' winless run persisted.

Wazito are still 16th on 28 points from 31 games, seven points ahead of Vihiga Bullets who face Kenya Police on Sunday. Bullets face Wazito in their last match of the season and are still awaiting the verdict of the FKF Transition Committee on their clash with Gor Mahia which aborted at half-time due to crowd trouble in February.