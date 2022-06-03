Tusker, Homeboyz tread carefully as FKF-PL title race intensifies

The intense Football Kenya Federation Premier League title race between Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz continues this weekend with only two matches to go to the end of the 2021/22 season.

The fight to avoid relegation will also take shape between Vhiga Bullets, Wazito and Nzoia Sugar. Three matches have been scheduled for Saturday with another five on Sunday.

Tusker and Homeboyz are tied at 57 points with the brewers topping the table with a better goal difference of +4. The brewers will be away to Bidco United at Moi International Sports Centre while newbies FC Talanta host Homeboyz at Ruaraka grounds.

With the league title in sight, veteran tactician Robert Matano told Nation Sport it is highly unlikely the winner will be determined this weekend and called on his charges to avoid any slip that can give Homeboyz an edge over them heading to the last day.

Homeboyz host Kariobangi Sharks in the final game while Tusker will welcome Posta Rangers at Ruaraka.

“With the tough competition you can’t say that even if we win on Sunday we shall have clinched the title. This will go to the final game and that is why I have urged my players to give it their all and win against Bidco United. It will also not be an easy match,” said Matano.

Bidco United have never beaten Tusker since their promotion to the topflight league last season and have registered identical 3-1 losses on three occasions. The 11-time champions will be banking on Tanzanian import Ibrahim Joshua on 11 goals and Ugandan import Deogratious Ojok who has netted 10 times.

Bidco United, who beat Wazito 2-0 in their last match will be itching to get the first victory against the brewers. They are 14th on 33 points and will play KCB in their last fixture of the season.

Bidco United Coach Anthony Akhulia says the Tusker game is key to their quest for a top 10 finish.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to AFC Leopards at home, Homeboyz will have to be at their best to beat newbies FC Talanta who handed them their first loss of the season in January.

FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta told Nation Sport that his focus is on bagging maximum points and not Homeboyz's title chances. If FC Talanta complete a double over Homeboyz, then this will be the fifth defeat for Bernard Mwalala's charges this season.

“It will be a tough game but as a team our focus is also on the points because we also need them. I have tactically planned for the game and in my career as a coach and a former player, every game is important regardless whether your opponent is in a position to win a trophy or not,” said Kenyatta.

Bandari, who also have slim chances of clinching the league title, have urged their fans to turn up in large numbers when they face Sofapaka at Mbaraki Grounds.

Coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani said fans' presence will boost their morale to win their last home game of the season on a winning note. Bandari are third on the log on 54 points and will play Kenya Police away in their final game of the season.

"Our players deserve praise especially in our recent matches which they have won. I believe on Saturday they will come out and give them morale support to finish their home fixtures on winning note,” said Kimani.

Since Kimani took over the reins of the team from former tactician Andre Cassa Mbungo who resigned after disappointing results, the team has won nine matches, drawn four and lost just one game.

In the relegation contest, newbies Vihiga Bullets (21 points) will be officially relegated if they lose to Kenya Police at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

Nzoia Sugar (30 points) just need a draw against Gor Mahia on Sunday to survive relegation while Wazito (25 points) have to get a positive result against Posta Rangers to enhance their chances of securing the promotion/relegation play-off slot.

Fixtures

Saturday (all matches at 3pm)

Kariobangi Sharks v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani Annex)

Posta Rangers v Wazito (Thika Stadium)

Bandari v Sofapaka (Mbaraki)

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Nairobi City Stars (Nyayo, 3pm)

Bidco United v Tusker (Kasarani Annex,3pm)

Gor Mahia v Nzoia Sugar (Kasarani, 3pm)

Vihiga Bullets v Kenya Police (Bukhungu, 1pm)