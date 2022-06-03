NSL: APS Bomet, Fortune Sacco locked in thrilling title race

National Super League (NSL) title contenders APS Bomet and Fortune Sacco FC will be looking to tighten their grip on automatic promotion slots this weekend as the second-tier league enters Round 28.

Leaders APS Bomet will be hoping to beat the much-improved Kibera Black Stars when they meet at Bomet IAAF Stadium on Sunday from 3pm, but Black Stars coach Leonard Odipo insists it won’t be smooth sailing for their opponents.

Second placed Fortune with 50 points travel to Kericho to face Zoo at Green Stadium.

Under the tutelage of Charles Odera, Bomet whose mid-week fixture against Coastal Heroes was abruptly postponed, head into Sunday’s encounter leading the log with 53 points from 27 matches, followed by Fortune who have 50 from the same number of matches.

After forcing a 2-2 draw against Mombasa Elite in Mombasa on Wednesday, debutants Naivas will have an uphill task at home against a rejuvenated Murang’a SEAL in the only Saturday fixture at Camp Toyoyo in Nairobi.

Naivas, currently lying third will be aiming to beat Murang’a SEAL to rekindle their dreams of a maiden NSL title in front of their home supporters who have vowed to throng Camp Toyoyo.

Silibwet, who have witnessed dwindling fortunes in recent weeks welcome former Kenyan Premier side Vihiga United on Sunday from 1pm. Mara Sugar host Migori Youth at Green Stadium Awendo in another early kick-off, while bottom-placed Dandora Love take on Assad on Monday at Camp Toyoyo.

Speaking ahead of their coming fixtures, Vihiga United head coach Mike Mururi said they want to forget their 1-1 home draw against Mully Children’s Family (MCF) and start winning matches.

But the former Kenyan international midfielder will be without Amos Kigadi who was red-carded in the Mumias match against MCF.

“We lost two points on Wednesday, but we want to recover by collecting maximum points on Sunday. We want to take all our remaining matches seriously,” said Mururi

Fixtures

Saturday

Naivas v Murang’a SEAL (Camp Toyoyo, 3pm)

Sunday

Silibwet v Vihiga United (Bomet IAAF Stadium, 1pm)

APS Bomet v Kibera Black Stars (Bomet IAAF Stadium, 3:15pm)

Mara Sugar v Migori Youth (Green Stadium Awendo, 1pm)

Shabana v Gusii United (Green Stadium Awendo, 11pm)

MCF v Mombasa Elite (Thika Stadium, 3pm)

Muhoroni Youth v Coastal Heroes (Muhoroni Stadium, 1pm)

Mwatate United v Kisumu All Stars (Wundanyi Stadium, 3pm)

Zoo v Fortune Sacco (Green Stadium Kericho, 3pm)

Monday