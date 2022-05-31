James Nandwa sacked as Dandora Love coach

National Super League (NSL) side Dandora Love have fired head coach James Nandwa and team manager Kevin Wandera for honouring a match despite a court order.

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) had on Thursday halted NSL and Division One matches for seven days until a case challenging the manner in which the leagues are run is heard and determined.

Despite the order, three NSL matches were played on Friday and another seven on Saturday in round 27 of the 2021/22 season. Dandora Love hosted Migori Youth at Camp Toyoyo in a match that they lost 5-1.

The club’s management on Tuesday announced the sacking of the duo over what they termed as defiance.

“We are hereby writing to inform you of our decision to immediately terminate our contract with Mr James Nandwa and Kevin Wandera owing to persistent insubordination culminating in their disobedience to the court order despite the same being brought to their attention by the team lawyer and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO),” the club said in a statement.

Speaking to Nation Sport on phone, Nandwa said he had not been served with the letter, though he had learnt about it on social media.

In his ruling, SDT chairman John Ohaga had said the matter will be mentioned Tuesday for issuance of further orders.

“A conservatory order is issued for seven days staying the respondent’s decision of May 13, 2022 that allowed the continuation of the NSL and Division One matches by the FKF Caretaker Committee,” Ohaga said.

However, in a quick rejoinder on Friday, the FKF Transition Committee in a statement stated that they had not been served with the order hence matches were on as planned.

“Our attention has been drawn to information circulating online alleging that a court order has been obtained restraining FKF Transition Committee from continuing with NSL and Division One fixtures” read part of the letter that bears the signature of head of the secretariat, Linda Oguttu.

“We wish to notify all clubs participating in the mentioned leagues that we have not been served with any court sermons nor have we received any court order barring us from managing the leagues. We wish to inform you that the league matches scheduled for this weekend shall proceed as planned."

Some eight clubs drawn from the two leagues had on May 20 moved to the SDT accusing the FKF Transition Committee and the FKF Independent Disciplinary and Arbitrary Committee of failing to solve match disputes.

Among the clubs that filed the petition through lawyers Ken Ochieng and Japheth Muyendo are Migori Youth, Dandora Love, Gusii FC and Zoo FC.

Others are Kamungei, Kisumu All Stars, Mwatate United, Coastal Heroes and a sports journalist, Francis Okello, who was also enjoined in the petition.

Elsewhere, 10 matches are lined up on Wednesday across the country as the league enters round 28.

Fixtures (all matches kick-off at 3pm unless stated)