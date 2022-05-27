SDT halts NSL, Division One matches

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) on Thursday halted the National Super League (NSL) and Division One matches for seven days until a case challenging the manner in which the leagues are run is heard and determined.

Eight clubs drawn from the two leagues had on May 20 moved to the corridors of justice accusing the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee and the FKF Independent Disciplinary and Arbitrary Committee of failing to solve match disputes.

Among the clubs that filed the petition through lawyers Ken Ochieng and Japheth Omunyendo are Migori Youth, Dandora Love, Gusii FC and Zoo FC.

Others are Kamungei, Kisumu All Stars, Mwatate United, Coastal Heroes and a sports journalist, Francis Okello, who was also enjoined in the petition.

The said clubs had also raised issues in regard to biased officiating, insecurity in match venues and delay in paying match officials.

The most affected is Murang’a Seal who have five matches at hand and Shabana FC who have two following last-minute postponement of matches.

A number of match officials are currently on a go slow to pile pressure on the transition committee to pay them their delayed dues.

In his ruling on Thursday, SDT chairman John Ohaga said the matter will be mentioned on Tuesday for issuance of further orders.

“A conservatory order is issued for seven days staying the respondent’s decision of May 13, 2022 that allowed the continuation of the NSL and Division One matches by the FKF Caretaker Committee,” read the ruling in part.

The ruling meant that three NSL matches that had been scheduled for Friday and another seven on Saturday in round 27 will not take place.

NSL matches had resumed in December last year after all sporting activities were suspended in the country over Covid-19 pandemic.

A fortnight ago, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed appointed the Transition Committee to manage football activities in the country for the next five weeks following the expiry of thesix-month mandate of the FKF Caretaker Committee.