NSL: Mara Sugar stun promotion hopefuls Shabana

Mohammed Baraza was the hero for Mara Sugar scoring late as the Narok County based side come from a goal down to beat hosts Shabana 2-1 in a National Super League (NSL) matchat Awendo Stadium in Migori County on Sunday.

The win saw Mara Sugar move to position 12 on the log with 29 points garnered from 26 matches. Shabana drop to position five with 38 points managed from 24 matches, leaving their promotion ambitions hanging in the balance.

Shabana had taken the lead in the fourth minute through Vincent Nyabuto, who capitalised on laxity by the visitors' defenders and maintained the lead going into the halftime break.

However, Mara Sugar hit back in the second-half and scored the equaliser in the 55th minute through Reuben Mita.

In the 90th minute. Samuel Otieno and Desmond Agofa combined well for a delightful move, setting up Mohammed Baraza FOR the winner.

It was Sweet victory for Mara Sugar, who lost 1-0 defeat to Muhoroni Youth, while Shabana went into Sunday’s match on the back of a 3-2 victory against Dandora Love in the last round of matches.

Speaking after the match, Mara Sugar head coach Godfrey Naibei attributed the victory to teamwork.

"In the first half I was using only one striker, but I decided to field two strikers in the second half and it worked," he said.

While conceding defeat, his counterpart Sammy Okoth said his players had made unnecessary mistakes.

“My players were not aggressive and they lacked focus in today’s match. However, in football anything can happen and you have to accept the results," he said.

League leaders Fortune Sacco and second placed Administration Police Service-Bomet maintained their spots on Saturday after they beat Mwatate United and Gusii FC respectively.

Fortune Sacco have amassed 50 points from 26 matches, same as APS-Bomet, who have an inferior goal difference.