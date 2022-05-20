Joint leaders Fortune, Bomet Police eye advantage in NSL

The National Super League enters its 26th round of matches this weekend with 10 matches on the cards.

League leaders Fortune Sacco and second placed Administration Police Service-Bomet will be out to stretch their lead at the top when they visit Mwatate United and Gusii FC respectively.

Fortune Sacco have amassed 47 points from 25 matches same as APS-Bomet, who however have an inferior goal difference.

In their last assignment on Sunday, the policemen based in Bomet thrashed Mwatate United 4-0 while Fortune Sacco beat SS Assad 2-0.

The two sides are locked in a tight race to win Kenya’s second tier league title.

The first two sides gain automatic promotion to the Premier League will third placed finishers qualify for a play-off to gain promotions too.

“I have a strong feeling that we will make it to the Premier League. We have the quality to do that,” APS-Bomet head Charles Odero told Nation Sport.

Fortune Sacco counterpart Nicholas Omasete warned Mwatate of a torrid time.

“We have been experiencing problems in our striking force but we have since worked on it during our training sessions. We are going for nothing less than three points” he said.

Newcomers Naivas FC, seem on course for back-to-back promotions as they are lying third on the log with 40 points amassed from 24 matches. They have a game at hand against Murang’a Seal.

Fourth placed Shabana hots Mara Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium on Sunday.

Fixtures

Saturday: Coastal Heroes v Kibera Black Stars (Mbaraki)

Muhoroni Youth v Dandora Love (Muhoroni)

Gusii FC v APS Bomet (Awendo)

Mwatate Utd v Fortune Sacco (Wundanyi)

Sunday: Shabana v Mara Sugar (Awendo)

MCF v Naivas (Thika)

Migori Youth v Vihiga Utd (Migori)

Kisumu All Stars v Zoo (Moi Stadium)

Silibwet v Mombasa Elite (Bomet)