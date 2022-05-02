Broke Shabana seek refund after referees boycott NSL fixture

National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC have written to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee protesting an incident in which referees failed to show up for their match against Mombasa Elite at Mbaraki Stadium on Sunday.

The second tier match officials had also earlier boycotted a match between hosts Coastal Heroes and SS Assad that was planned at the same venue citing unpaid dues.

Barely a day after the incident, Shabana FC officials have written to the caretaker committee demanding a refund of the money spent to honour the match in Mombasa.

“We hereby bring to your attention the incident in which our match against Mombasa Elite away in Mombasa on May 1, 2022 failed to kick off due to referees’ boycott of the match.

"As a club, we are disheartened to say the least since we had incurred a lot of expenses to prepare the team,” read part of the letter signed by the club’s secretary general Elizaphan Kerama.

The letter was also copied the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed.

According to the letter, the club that is currently facing financial challenges had spent more than Sh250,000 for transport, accommodation and meals.

“We therefore request for reimbursement of the money that we spent. This will enable us to honour the subsequent matches as we wait for guidance in regard to our match against Mombasa Elite," the letter read in part.

Club chairman Nyandoro Kambi said, “I am disappointed with the caretaker committee. Imagine preparing a team the whole week, travelling more than 790km to the coastal region only for match officials not to show up."

This was not the first time referees have boycotted matches as the second tier campaign has experienced a series of such incidents since the start of the season.

On March 19, Murang’a Seal failed to play their second match in a row after officials failed to show up for their match against Muhoroni Youth at Muhoroni grounds.

Earlier, Seal had also failed to play their match against Naivas FC after match officials failed to show up at St Sebastian Park in Murang’a County.

With the FKF Caretaker Committee's mandate set to expire on May 11, referees have chosen to boycott matches to pile pressure on them to pay their dues before they leave office.

APS Bomet are sitting at the top of the table with 41 points from 22 matches while Fortune Sacco are second with 38 points in as many matches.