No room for slip ups for Tusker, Homeboyz in FKFPL

Joint Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz face tricky fixtures this weekend as the season finale fast approaches.

Tusker will be facing a dangerous opponent in relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar on Sunday at Ruaraka ground while Kakamega Homeboyz confront record champions Gor Mahia at MISC, Kasarani on Saturday.

Both Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz are tied at the top on 56 points but the brewers have a better goal difference.

With Mathare United already relegated after missing three consecutive fixtures against Bandari, Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka, attention will be on whether Kariobangi Sharks will host third placed Bandari, after issuing a walkover to AFC Leopards last week.

Ingwe, who boast of the second best league record in history, will host FC Talanta at Nyayo National Stadium Saturday.

Both teams were not in action last weekend. FC Talanta's clash with Gor, which was to be played at Bukhungu Stadium was postponed.

Homeboyz beat Gor Mahia 2-1 in their first leg clash at Bukhungu Stadium on December 18 in a game marred by violence.

K’Ogalo, who are already out of the title race, will be itching to avenge the loss.

Before the first leg win, Homeboyz had not defeated Gor since they Kakamega side were promoted to the top flight league in 2017.

However, with the maiden league title in touching distance, Homeboyz will pose a lot of problems as they fight for three points.

Homeboyz coach Bernard Mwalala said on Wednesday playing Gor Mahia comes with its own pressure and rallied his charges to fight for victory so as to fend off the stiff challenge from Tusker.

Homeboyz are the league’s top scoring team with 46 goals thus far and will fancy their chances of breaking down the Gor defence.

“It is a big match which we have to win to be in the title race. If we lose and Tusker win, the fate of clinching the title will be removed from our hands. That is why this match is not like any other game for us,” said Homeboyz captain Moses Mudavadi.

Tusker will be heading to the Nzoia Sugar clash with a superior record to the visitors.

The brewers have not lost to the sugar millers in three years.

But Tusker will have to be wary of Nzoia’ who are in the fight of their lives to avoid the big chop.

Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu noted the importance of the game saying despite their opponents heading into the game with a superior record, they will not despair to get a positive result.

“They are fighting for the title but we are also fighting to survive,” said Babu.

Fixtures (all kick-offs 3pm)

Saturday:

AFC Leopards v FC Talanta (Nyayo)

Gor Mahia v Kakamega Homeboyz (MISC)

KCB v Nairobi City (MISC, Annex)

Posta Rangers v Sofapaka (Thika)

Sunday:

Tusker v Nzoia Sugar (Ruaraka)

Vihiga Bullets v Ulinzi Stars (Bukhungu)

Kariobangi Sharks v Bandari (MISC, Annex)