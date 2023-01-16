FKF-PL: Tusker's skid persists as KCB, Nzoia close in

The race for top spot in Football Kenya Federation Premier League continues to intensify after leaders Tusker dropped points once again at the weekend.

Tusker, 13-time league champions were held to a barren draw by Nzoia Sugar at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

This came a week after the brewers lost their six-match unbeaten record in the 2-1 defeat to Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Ground in Mombasa.

The brewers still top the standings on 19 points after eight rounds followed by KCB and Nzoia Sugar who have both played a game more and are on 18 points. The bankers however have a superior goal difference to the sugar millers who have impressed this season.

Even though Tusker coach Robert 'The Lion' Matano said it's normal to drop points in football, he insists that his team have to win their next match.

"We have dropped two points and lost to Bandari but now we have to put these results behind and win our next match," said Matano.

The brewers however remain the highest scoring side in the league with 13 goals and the best goal difference of +7.

If Tusker's winless streak continues, then they are likely to surrender top spot to Nzoia Sugar or KCB. The brewers face FC Talanta at their Ruaraka base on Wednesday.

Nzoia Sugar and KCB also have a tough task of maintaining their good run this season.

Nzoia coach Salim Babu says they are not pacesetters but title contenders and anybody ruling them out is mistaken.

"We have always narrowly avoided relegation at the end of every season. This has to change this season and I'm sure by the way we are performing, we shall remain among the top teams and fight for the league title," said Babu.

The fortunes are however changing for the better for 19-time champions Gor Mahia who beat Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Gor are now fourth on the log having amassed 16 points from seven matches and have two games in hand.

K'Ogalo, who boast the best defence in the league having conceded only three goals, are looking to reclaim the title they have lost twice to Tusker.

For 12-time champions AFC Leopards, there is no end in sight to their poor run after conceding six goals in the last two matches.

Ingwe went down 2-1 to Wazito at Muhoroni Stadium and the ghost of missing penalties continued to haunt them after Victor Omune missed a late penalty.

In the past matches, Ingwe Nigerian foward Ojo Olaniyi has been on the receiving end from fans after missing crucial penalties.

Leopards sit 12th on the log with eight points from as many matches and must dig deep to end their 24-year title drought.

The win lifted Wazito to 14th in the standings with seven points from five matches.

After eight matches without bagging maximum points, Nairobi City Stars finally got their first win of the season after seeing off Sofapaka 2-1 at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Simba wa Nairobi have been struggling this season and coach Nicholas Muyoti says their focus is to build on the win against Sofapaka.

The top scorers' chart remained unchanged since none of the leading players was on target for their clubs.

Gor Mahia's forward Benson Omala, who leads the goal scoring chart on six goals and Homeboyz Michael Karamor (five goals) were not on target this weekend.