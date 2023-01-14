FKF-PL: 10-man Tusker, Nzoia draw as Gor win in Kakamega

Ten-man Tusker were on Saturday held to a barren draw by visiting Nzoia Sugar in a top- of-the-table Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) clash at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi

In Western Kenya, record champions Gor Mahia edged out a stubborn Kakamega Homeboyz by a solitary goal at Bukhungu Stadium.

The much hyped Security forces Derby pitting Ulinzi Stars against Kenya Police failed to live to its billing after both sides shared the spoils at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Ulinzi Stars' Omar Mbongi (left) vies for the ball with David Simiyu of Kenya Police during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on January 14, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Twelve time champions AFC Leopards' poor record continued after suffering a 2-1 defeat to hosts Wazito at the Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu.

Elsewhere, it was a good day for Nairobi City Stars who recorded their first win of the season after 2-1 win against former champions Sofapaka at Kasarani.

Former champions Mathare United narrowly lost 3-2 to FC Talanta at Kasarani.

At Ruaraka, Nzoia Sugar were the better side missing several scoring chances that would have earned them maximum points.

Tusker were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute after Tom Teka received a second booking.

"We have dropped points and that is football. In the second half, Teka was given the marching orders and my tactical plan was dismantled. Dropping points is normal in football but now we have to strategise on how to win the next match by correcting the mistakes we did in this game," said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

His opposite number Salim Babu bemoaned missed chances.

"This is a match we should have won by many goals. We kept Tusker out and even in the first half chances came our way that we squandered. I'm not happy that we have dropped two points," said Babu.

Tusker still tops the league standings on 19 points from eight games, while Nzoia Sugar are second on 18 points having played a game more.

At Bukhungu, Gor got the bragging bragging rights after Lloyd Khavuchi's cross was deflected into the net by Homeboyz defender Collins Odhiambo.

K'Ogalo moved to third on the log with 16 points from seven matches.

In Muhoroni, Victor Omune put Ingwe ahead in the 22nd minute, but Wazito equalised via Vincent Ogola in 37th minute.

Collins Neto then put the hosts ahead via the spot kick in the 51st minute. Leopards were awarded a penalty in the 95th minute, but Wazito custodian Ezekiel Owade saved Omune's spot kick.

Last weekend, AFC Leopards were thrashed 4-1 by Bidco United at Nyayo National Stadium.

"I'm disappointed with the result, but we shall build on that. We missed a lot of chances and were unlucky in our attack" said AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems.

Striker Brian Yakhama bagged a brace in FC Talanta's 3-2 win against Mathare United at Kasarani Annex. The Slum Boys bagged their goals via Donald Ange and Lennox Ogutu's penalty.

Evergreen Ezekiel Odera and Andrew Kisilu ensured City Stars beat Sofapaka, whose lone goal was netted by Rodi Manga through the spot kick.

Results

Wazito 2 1 AFC Leopards

FC Talanta 3 2 Mathare United

Tusker 0 0 Nzoia Sugar

Kakamega Homeboyz 0 1 Gor Mahia

Kenya Police 0 0 Ulinzi Stars