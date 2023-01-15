FKF-PL: KCB edge Sharks to move second

KCB on Sunday beat Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani to move second in Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings.

A stone-throw away at MISC Kasarani Annex, 10-man Bidco United continued with their resurgence in the league edging out Posta Rangers 2-1. A week ago, Bidco had thumped AFC Leopards 4-1 at Nyayo National Stadium.

At Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County, Bandari's revival continued with a convincing 2-0 win over struggling Vihiga Bullets.

At Kasarani, KCB took the lead through Erik Adem's penalty in the 35th minute after Michael Oduor was fouled inside the box. Captain Michael Mutinda scored the second in the 95th minute.

Mutinda intercepted Kevin Wangaya's back pass, rounded custodian John Otieno to tap the ball into the empty net.

Towards the end of the game, Sharks got a penalty after Hannif Wesonga fouled Tyson Otieno inside the box and Kevin Musamali converted to score his third goal of the season.

The bankers have now amassed 18 points from nine matches, same as Nzoia Sugar who have an inferior goal difference. Champions Tusker, who were on Saturday held to a barren draw by the Cane cutters at their Ruaraka Grounds base, lead the standings on 19 points.

“It was a game of two halves though we didn’t lose because of our tactics but defensive lapses. These are young players who we are building and they are understanding what we instruct them to do. We just failed to utilise our chances,” said Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno who has developed a habit of avoiding post-match interviews once again snubbed journalists. His assistant Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor said they were happy with the win and hope to continue with the trend in their upcoming matches.

At Kasarani Annex, forward Ezekiel Okare netted in stoppage time to help Bidco bag maximum points. Eric Gichimu's 32nd minute goal for Bidco had been cancelled on the stroke of half-time by seasoned Posta striker Timothy Otieno.

Bidco United defender Francis Oduor received his marching orders in the second half after being booked twice.

In Bukhungu, Bandari took the lead in 51st minute when William Wadri converted a penalty which was awarded after Rajab Kiota handled the ball inside the box. Four minutes later, the Dockers bagged the second goal after Umaru Kasumba picked out Felix Oluoch who netted past Bullets custodian Edgar Epiyayu.

Bullets failed to reduce the deficit at the hour mark when Bandari custodian Joseph Okoth produced a fine save to deny David Wafula from the spot.

“We got our chances and scored the goals. Bullets also played well but we were better in the second half,” said Bandari’s coach Anthony Kimani.

Sunday results

Bandari 2 0 Vihiga Bullets

KCB 2 1 Kariobangi Sharks